Know More About Changing Market Dynamics of Land Freight Forwarding Industry Business Strategy, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Opportunity, Size and Share (2020-2027)

Latest market research report on Global Land Freight Forwarding Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Land Freight Forwarding market.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Hellmann

Agility Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

DHL Group

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Nippon Express

Expeditors

DSV

GEODIS

Panalpina

Land Freight Forwarding Market: Application Outlook

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Land Freight Forwarding Type

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Land Freight Forwarding Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Land Freight Forwarding Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Land Freight Forwarding Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Land Freight Forwarding Market in Major Countries

7 North America Land Freight Forwarding Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Land Freight Forwarding Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Land Freight Forwarding Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

​Target Audience:

Land Freight Forwarding manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Land Freight Forwarding

Land Freight Forwarding industry associations

Product managers, Land Freight Forwarding industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Land Freight Forwarding potential investors

Land Freight Forwarding key stakeholders

Land Freight Forwarding end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

