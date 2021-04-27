Know More About Changing Market Dynamics of Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Industry Business Strategy, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Opportunity, Size and Share (2020-2027)

The global Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Di(2-propylheptyl) phthalate, Bis(2-propylheptyl) benzene-1,2-dicarboxylate or di(propylheptyl) orthophthalate, commonly abbreviated DPHP, is an organic compound with the formula C28H48O4. It is a phthalate and is the diester of phthalic acid and the 10-carbon branched-chain alcohol 2-propylheptanol. This colorless viscous liquid is used for softening PVC plastics and is a general purpose PVC plasticizer.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

Polynt

UPC Group

BASF

Perstorp

Valtris

Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Market: Application Outlook

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Consumer Goods

Coated Fabric

Automobile

Others

Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Market: Type Outlook

General Grade DPHP

Electrical Grade DEHP

Food and Medical DEHP

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Market in Major Countries

7 North America Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Di(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

