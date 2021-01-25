Know-How Mutual Fund Assets Market is Flourishing is $101.2 trillion by 2028 with Capital Group, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., BlackRock, Inc., PIMCO, State Street Corporation, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, The Vanguard Group, Inc.

The Global Mutual Fund Assets Market size was valued at $54.93 trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $101.2 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of +11% from 2021 to 2028.

Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of +13% during 2021-2028.

Mutual fund assets to touch ₹50 lakh crore by 2028.

A mutual fund is one of the most preferred investment alternatives for small investors in the market. In addition, it offers an opportunity to invest in a professionally managed & diversified portfolio at a relatively low cost. Moreover, it pools money from several investors and invests the money in securities such as stocks, bonds, short-term debt, and others. Furthermore, each share represents an investor’s ownership in the fund and the income generated from the investments.

Top Leading Vendors:-

Capital Group

Citigroup Inc.

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock, Inc.

PIMCO

State Street Corporation

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Morgan Stanley

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Geographically, a well-developed infrastructure of the global Mutual Fund Assets market, its awareness, regulatory framework are some of the factors that are driving the North Americans, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africans, and Latin Americans global market. The market is rapidly improving on the grounds of the booming different industry in these regions and is the prime driver for the growth of the market.

Mutual Fund Assets Market By Fund Type:

Equity Funds

Bond Funds

Money Market Funds

Hybrid & Other Funds

Mutual Fund Assets Market By Distribution Channel:

Banks

Financial Advisors/Brokers

Direct Sellers

Others

Mutual Fund Assets Market By Investor Type:

Institutional

Individual

Analyzed in a descriptive manner, the global Mutual Fund Assets market report presents an all-inclusive outline of the market based on the facets that are expected to have an extensive influence on the development of the market over the forecasts period.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Mutual Fund Assets Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

This research report can effectively help industries and decision-makers to make informed decisions in the businesses for addressing challenges and risks in front of the businesses. The detailed business profiles of vendors and sellers have been mentioned to get a clear idea about the entire demand-supply chaining. It offers a holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape by providing a detailed analysis of several companies that are operating at the domestic and global level. Different marketing channels and some significant strategies likely to bear fruit in the forecast period of 2028 have been described in detail.

