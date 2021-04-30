Know How Metallized Nylon Film Market Market is Showing Strong Position to 2030

Metallized Nylon Film Market: An Overview

Offered in high glossy metallic film of aluminium foil, the metallized films are coated with a thin layer of aluminium wire and are high in demand in the food and beverages sector pertaining to their cost- effective solution. These films help in reducing weight and cost of the material and are being utilized for wrapping films, labelling films, peelable and non-peelable lidding films. Metallization is performed through a physical vapour deposition process. Therefore, these films have a super reflective silvery surface and are being considered as highly combustible. Moreover, as these films are opaque, they don’t allow the light to travel inside and are good for protecting light-sensitive products. Also, being cost-effective, they come with great barrier properties. One of the major advantages of the metallized nylon film is that they are puncture resistant, meaning extreme damage to the product won’t take place. The aluminium remains flat and smooth which doesn’t delaminate or curl and the metal doesn’t flake off. Therefore, these metallized nylon films are the top choice of the customers these days.

Metallized Nylon Film Market: Dynamics

The metallized nylon films are flexible in nature, so they are able to maintain the strength of whichever polymer or paper they’re bonded to. Thus, these films can affectively handle blunt or sharp impacts on them. The metallic film gives packaging a metallic sheen and a glossy texture, therefore customers become inquisitive to know more about the product that has been put on the shelf. Therefore, the demand for metallized nylon films is accelerating at a high pace.

The nylon films have excellent tensile strength coupled with good performance on printing and lamination. They can endure acid, grease and other common organic solvents, yet are able to give a glossy and metallic finish to the product. Adding to that, shift in global packaging market is anticipated to boost the demand for metallized nylon films. The technological advancements have proved to be a major reason that these films are being highly considered because the advancement in technology increases the efficiency of the production since they are manufactured by means of high-speed vapour deposition.

Moreover, during the production phase, metallized films run through lines faster as compared to the heavier metal foils. High speed implies that there is less energy needed in sealing and therefore, more money saved by the manufacturer, thereby following an efficient process. Owing to these factors, the metallized nylon films are trending among the customers as well as the manufacturers.

Metallized Nylon Film Market: Segmentation

Metallized nylon films market can be segmented by geography and end user.

On the basis of Packaging Format, Metallized nylon films market can be segmented into

Pouches

Lids

Candy wrappers

Labels

On the basis of End-use, Metallized nylon films market can be segmented into

Food

Pharmaceutical

Decorative

Electrical & Electronics

Metallized Nylon Film Market: Regional Outlook

The increasing demand for packaged foods in Europe coupled with the necessity of high shelf-life products is driving the growth of the metallized nylon films market. These films have super glossy finish, therefore, help in the marketability of the product as more and more customer are attracted towards the glossy-silvery-finish. Furthermore, in North America, the demand for eco-friendly packaging is propelling the growth of the metallized nylon films market. On the basis of geography, Asia pacific region is expected to have substantial growth because of the growing demand from the pharmaceutical industries and also due to the presence of major manufacturers. For instance, in India, Uflex Ltd. holds a considerable position by being one of the largest flexible packaging companies in the world. Therefore, the Asia pacific market is expected to outbid the other regions by the overall boost in demand for metallized nylon films market.

Recent developments:

In 2019, Oben Holding Group put up a new BOPA (nylon) manufacturing facility in Peru, consisting of production capacity of 13,000 MT per year, letting the company to further strengthen its current product portfolio. Therefore, generating savings and offering better lead times to the customers.

Metallized Nylon Film: Key Players

Key players such as Kolon Industries Inc., Olunro Corporation, Oben Holding Group, Tawazon Chemical Company LLC, and others are actively involved in offering metallized nylon films for different end uses.

