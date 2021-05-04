Knitted Fabrics Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2027 Fact.MR presents useful insights on the competitive landscape and key player strategies in a new study titled "Knitted Fabrics Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027"

Knitted fabrics sales will increase from approximately 49 thousand tons to reach nearly 52 thousand tons during the period 2018-2019, according to a recent study of Fact.MR. The incremental growth of the knitted fabrics market is influenced by a variety of factors, such as positive growth prospects of the textile industry and increasing popularity of knitwear among the millennial population.

The Fact.MR study remains bullish on the impressive growth prospects of the knitted fabrics market, as the adoption of next-gen knitting technologies has led to enhanced business efficiency and productivity for manufacturers. Leading players in the knitted fabrics market are focusing on enhancing sustainability and quality of their products to increase their footprint in this highly competitive marketplace.

Market Structure

The Fact.MR report divides the knitted fabrics market into its four broad sub-segments – construction type, fabrics type, applications, and regions.

Based on the construction types of knitted fabrics, the knitted fabrics market is segmented into two main categories – weft knitted fabrics, and wrap knitted fabrics. Based on the fabric types, the knitted fabrics market is segmented into flat/jersey, purl fabric, rib stitch, and interlock.

According to the applications of knitted fabrics, the knitted fabrics market is segmented into Agrotech, Buildtech, Indutech, Sportech, Packtech, Meditech, Clothtech, and Geotech. Based on geographical regions, the knitted fabrics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Knitted Fabrics Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Knitted Fabrics Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Knitted Fabrics Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Weft-Knitted Fabrics Account for 64% of Global Sales as End-users Aim to Reduce Knitwear Production Cost

The Fact.MR study predicts that the demand for weft-knitted fabrics will remain higher vis-à-vis wrap-knitted fabrics, owing to the low cost and versatility of weft-knitted fabrics. Weft-knitted fabrics need only single yarn feed, which ultimately helps end-user in the textile industry to cut down the raw material input requirements and the processing steps involved in the production of knitwear apparels. As most end-users are seeking ways to curtail economic, social, and environmental costs of their manufacturing processes, the demand for weft-knitted fabrics has remained consistently high over the period of past few years.

The Fact.MR study provides comprehensive details about growth prospects and developments in the knitted fabrics market during the period 2018-2027. The knitted fabrics market will envisage a healthy 5.3% volume CAGR through 2017, according to the study.

