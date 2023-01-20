Knife-wielding roosters kill 2 men in cockfighting events in India

[Source]

Two males have reportedly been killed by knife-wielding roosters in separate cockfights in India.

To mark the three-day celebration of the Hindu Makar Sankrati pageant, folks gathered to carry cockfights within the Kakinada and East Godavari districts on Sunday, in keeping with reviews.

Through the incident in Kakinada, Gande Suryapraksha Rao, the 43-year-old proprietor of one of many combating roosters, bled to demise after being slashed by his prized cock.

Rao reportedly tied blades to his rooster earlier than it grew to become intimidated by the group. The chook then flew up and landed on Rao, inflicting the blades to severely slash his leg.

Though the person was rushed to a neighborhood hospital, he was later pronounced lifeless.

In a separate incident within the East Godavari district, a spectator recognized as Ok. Padmaraju additionally bled to demise after he was slashed within the hand.

Padmaraju, who was a resident of Ananthapalli, was reportedly standing too near a cockfight when one of many bladed roosters sliced a key nerve in his hand.

The person bled out on the best way to the hospital, the place he was later declared lifeless.

Though cockfighting is against the law beneath India’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, it stays a standard occasion, particularly throughout the Sankranti celebrations.

Within the banned observe, members connect knives or blades to their roosters’ legs. In the meantime, spectators wager on which rooster will win the combat.

