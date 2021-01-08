Knee Reconstruction Market Report- Top Players, Types, Applications and Regional Analysis | Invibio Knee Ltd, Kinamed Inc, Materialise NV

ReportsnReports added Knee Reconstruction Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Knee Reconstruction Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Knee Reconstruction Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3926461

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

4WEB Medical Inc

Active Implants LLC

Amplitude SAS

Artimplant AB (Inactive)

Aspect Biosystems Ltd

ATRO Medical BV

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Binghampton University

BioPoly RS LLC

Bonovo Orthopedics Inc

CeramTec GmbH

Clemson University

ConforMIS Inc

Corin Group Ltd

DiFusion Technologies Inc

Ecole de technologie superieure

Elite Surgical Supplies (Pty) Ltd

Episurf Medical AB

Exactech Inc

EZ ORTHOPEDICS ISRAEL

ForCast Orthopedics Inc

Fuse Medical Inc

Genovel Orthopedics Inc

Georgia Institute of Technology

Hospital for Special Surgery

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Invibio Knee Ltd

Kinamed Inc

Materialise NV

Materials Mines Paris Tech Center

Medacta Group SA

Miach Orthopaedics Inc

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc

Nano Interface Technology LLC (Inactive)

National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University

NovoPedics, Inc.

NuVasive Inc

Ohio State University

Okani Medical Technology

OrthoGrid Systems

Orthonika Ltd

Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia

RIH Orthopaedic Foundation Inc

Sanatmetal Ltd.

Sensortech Corp

SINTX Technologies Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stellenbosch University

Stevens Institute of Technology

University of Florida

Knee Reconstruction Market Report provides comprehensive information about the Knee Reconstruction Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Knee Reconstruction is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of damaged or diseased parts of the knee joint. This category includes devices (implants) used in primary, partial and revision knee replacement procedures.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Knee Reconstruction under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Knee Reconstruction and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Knee Reconstruction under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Single User License: US $ 4000

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3926461

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Knee Reconstruction Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Knee Reconstruction – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Knee Reconstruction – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Knee Reconstruction – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Knee Reconstruction – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Knee Reconstruction – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Knee Reconstruction – Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Knee Reconstruction – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Knee Reconstruction Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Knee Reconstruction – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Knee Reconstruction Companies and Product Overview

5.1 4WEB Medical Inc Company Overview

5.1.1 4WEB Medical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Active Implants LLC Company Overview

5.2.1 Active Implants LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.3 Amplitude SAS Company Overview

5.3.1 Amplitude SAS Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.4 Artimplant AB (Inactive) Company Overview

5.4.1 Artimplant AB (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.5 Aspect Biosystems Ltd Company Overview

5.5.1 Aspect Biosystems Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.6 ATRO Medical BV Company Overview

5.6.1 ATRO Medical BV Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG Company Overview

5.7.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.8 Binghampton University Company Overview

5.8.1 Binghampton University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.9 BioPoly RS LLC Company Overview

5.9.1 BioPoly RS LLC Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.10 Bonovo Orthopedics Inc Company Overview

5.10.1 Bonovo Orthopedics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.11 CeramTec GmbH Company Overview

5.11.1 CeramTec GmbH Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.12 Clemson University Company Overview

5.12.1 Clemson University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.13 ConforMIS Inc Company Overview

5.13.1 ConforMIS Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.14 Corin Group Ltd Company Overview

5.14.1 Corin Group Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.15 DiFusion Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.15.1 DiFusion Technologies Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.16 Ecole de technologie superieure Company Overview

5.16.1 Ecole de technologie superieure Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.17 Elite Surgical Supplies (Pty) Ltd Company Overview

5.17.1 Elite Surgical Supplies (Pty) Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.18 Episurf Medical AB Company Overview

5.18.1 Episurf Medical AB Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.19 Exactech Inc Company Overview

5.19.1 Exactech Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.20 EZ ORTHOPEDICS ISRAEL Company Overview

5.20.1 EZ ORTHOPEDICS ISRAEL Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.21 ForCast Orthopedics Inc Company Overview

5.21.1 ForCast Orthopedics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.22 Fuse Medical Inc Company Overview

5.22.1 Fuse Medical Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.23 Genovel Orthopedics Inc Company Overview

5.23.1 Genovel Orthopedics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.24 Georgia Institute of Technology Company Overview

5.24.1 Georgia Institute of Technology Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.25 Hospital for Special Surgery Company Overview

5.25.1 Hospital for Special Surgery Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.26 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Company Overview

5.26.1 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.27 Invibio Knee Ltd Company Overview

5.27.1 Invibio Knee Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.28 Kinamed Inc Company Overview

5.28.1 Kinamed Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.29 Materialise NV Company Overview

5.29.1 Materialise NV Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.30 Materials Mines Paris Tech Center Company Overview

5.30.1 Materials Mines Paris Tech Center Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.31 Medacta Group SA Company Overview

5.31.1 Medacta Group SA Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.32 Miach Orthopaedics Inc Company Overview

5.32.1 Miach Orthopaedics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.33 MicroPort Orthopedics Inc Company Overview

5.33.1 MicroPort Orthopedics Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.34 Nano Interface Technology LLC (Inactive) Company Overview

5.34.1 Nano Interface Technology LLC (Inactive) Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.35 National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University Company Overview

5.35.1 National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.36 NovoPedics, Inc. Company Overview

5.36.1 NovoPedics, Inc. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.37 NuVasive Inc Company Overview

5.37.1 NuVasive Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.38 Ohio State University Company Overview

5.38.1 Ohio State University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.39 Okani Medical Technology Company Overview

5.39.1 Okani Medical Technology Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.40 OrthoGrid Systems Company Overview

5.40.1 OrthoGrid Systems Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.41 Orthonika Ltd Company Overview

5.41.1 Orthonika Ltd Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.42 Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia Company Overview

5.42.1 Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.43 RIH Orthopaedic Foundation Inc Company Overview

5.43.1 RIH Orthopaedic Foundation Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.44 Sanatmetal Ltd. Company Overview

5.44.1 Sanatmetal Ltd. Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.45 Sensortech Corp Company Overview

5.45.1 Sensortech Corp Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.46 SINTX Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.46.1 SINTX Technologies Inc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.47 Smith & Nephew Plc Company Overview

5.47.1 Smith & Nephew Plc Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.48 Stellenbosch University Company Overview

5.48.1 Stellenbosch University Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.49 Stevens Institute of Technology Company Overview

5.49.1 Stevens Institute of Technology Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.50 University of Florida Company Overview

5.50.1 University of Florida Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

6 Knee Reconstruction- Recent Developments

6.1 Oct 27, 2020: Episealer publication available online

6.2 Oct 12, 2020: Ten facts on Osteoarthritis to commemorate World Arthritis Day

6.3 Sep 16, 2020: Willamette Surgery Center now offering highly advanced robotic-arm assisted joint replacement procedures with Stryker’s mako system

6.4 Sep 09, 2020: Episurf Medical: Strong long-term data

6.5 Sep 08, 2020: BioPoly granted an international patent for its implant technology

6.6 Jun 30, 2020: HSS study identifies RA patients with worse outcomes after hip or knee replacement

6.7 Jun 29, 2020: DePuy Synthes renews cooperation agreement with AO Foundation to continue advancement of surgical education

6.8 May 28, 2020: Conformis announces settlement of patent dispute

6.9 May 21, 2020: Prestigious Klee Family Foundation Prize 2020 awarded for outstanding scientific work identifying patient-specific approach as Better Way to optimize knee implant design

6.10 Apr 08, 2020: Wright Medical Group announces virtual meeting alternative to physical attendance at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and change of time and location of meeting

6.11 Mar 12, 2020: Progress for European sites in Episurf Medicals Episealer knee implant IDE study

6.12 Mar 09, 2020: Positive results from follow-up of 30 patients in a Swedish multi-centre clinical trial of the Episealer Knee implant

6.13 Mar 03, 2020: First Episealer surgery planned in Italy

6.14 Mar 03, 2020: Intellijoint Surgical launches new smart navigation solution for total knee replacements – Intellijoint KNEE

6.15 Mar 03, 2020: Implanet steps up development in Germany and consolidates its organization

6.16 Mar 02, 2020: Stryker announces new Investor Relations leader

6.17 Feb 25, 2020: Stryker announces nomination of new Director, Lisa Skeete Tatum

6.18 Feb 24, 2020: 2020 Catalyst award winner Medtronic hires Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

6.19 Feb 24, 2020: 2020 Catalyst Award Winner Medtronic hires Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer

6.20 Feb 19, 2020: Conformis iTotal CR Knee Replacement System awarded 5A rating from the Orthopaedic Data Evaluation Panel in the United Kingdom

6.21 Feb 18, 2020: Medtronic reports third quarter financial results 2020

6.22 Feb 07, 2020: Episurf Medical:Year-end report 1 October  31 December 2019

6.23 Feb 05, 2020: Conformis appoints Bob Howe as Chief Financial Officer

6.24 Feb 05, 2020: Stryker expands Flower Mound regional headquarters

6.25 Feb 04, 2020: Zimmer Biomet announces fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results

6.26 Jan 30, 2020: Clinical data for Episealer to be presented at orthopaedic congress in The United Kingdom

6.27 Jan 30, 2020: Conformis achieves 100,000 implant milestone for patient-specific knee replacement technology

6.28 Jan 28, 2020: Stryker reports 2019 results and 2020 outlook

6.29 Jan 23, 2020: Brainlab acquires San Diego-based VisionTree Software

6.30 Jan 22, 2020: Episealer to be presented at sports medicine meeting in Germany

6.31 Jan 20, 2020: Worlds only handheld robotic device for knee surgery

6.32 Jan 20, 2020: Dutch meniscus prosthesis receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

6.33 Jan 16, 2020: Episurf Medical updates on AI-based production process

6.34 Jan 16, 2020: LimaCorporate inaugurates the new Research & Innovation Center for 3D printing and the Advanced Laboratory for Testing and Analysis (ATLAs)

6.35 Jan 14, 2020: Conformis reports preliminary fourth quarter and year-end 2019 revenue results

6.36 Jan 08, 2020: Zimmer Biomet appoints Keri P. Mattox as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Communications Officer

6.37 Jan 06, 2020: Exactech announces leadership transition

6.38 Dec 31, 2019: Ortho Regenerative Technologies reports its third quarter 2020 financial results

6.39 Dec 23, 2019: Allegra receives funding through University of Sydney NHMRC grant

6.40 Dec 18, 2019: Episurf Medical updates about European clinical trials

6.41 Dec 16, 2019: Jean-Claude Dubacher named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun Medical

6.42 Dec 13, 2019: US patent approval for Episurf Medical

6.43 Dec 12, 2019: BRAIN AG publishes preliminary results for the financial year 2018/19

6.44 Dec 10, 2019: BIONIK Laboratories selects Propel to accelerate new product development and manufacturing of inmotion robotic systems and services

6.45 Dec 09, 2019: Episurf Medical invited to present the Episealer technology and clinical data at its first US clinical congress

6.46 Dec 06, 2019: Clinical results for Episealer accepted as poster presentation for the ESSKA Congress

6.47 Dec 05, 2019: Orthofix names Kevin Kenny president of global spine business

6.48 Dec 05, 2019: Medacta Group announces a revision of the full year guidance

6.49 Dec 04, 2019: Lumeon and Medtronic partner to deliver new models of care in Europe

6.50 Dec 03, 2019: Smith+Nephew announces first surgeries using new JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee System

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology