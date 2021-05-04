Knee Pad Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2025: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Knee Pad Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global knee pad market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

A knee pad is a type of wearable protective equipment to deliver padding and protection to knees against impact and injures. It is generally manufactured using soft, durable, and protective materials, such as polyethylene (PE), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), polyurethane (PU), and extruded polystyrene insulation (XPS) foams, along with nylon, cotton, neoprene, etc. Knee pads absorb the force and minimize serious injury risks from crawling, hitting, kneeling, and skidding. They are widely adopted during different medical procedures as well as enhance the performance of athletes and military personnel by reducing the stress on knees during strenuous activities.

The increasing number of road accidents involving cyclists and bikers, coupled with the growing geriatric population experiencing knee-related ailments, is driving the global knee pad market growth. Furthermore, the extensive adoption of highly comfortable, neoprene knee pads based on their enhanced flexibility, breathability, and chemical stability also propels the market growth. Additionally, several product innovations, including strapless, self-adjusting, and gel-based knee pads that minimize the discomfort and pain by evenly distributing the pressure, are also catalyzing the global knee pad market. Besides this, rising promotional activities by vendors through online retail channels are further expected to drive the knee pad market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the knee pad market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Nike Inc.

ASICS Corporation

Tommyco Knee-Pads Inc.

Klein Tools Inc.

ALTA Industries

3M Company

Bauerfeind AG

Custom Leathercraft Mfg. LLC (Hultafors Group AB)

Mizuno Corporation

Fox Head Inc.

Decathlon S.A (Association Familiale Mulliez)

The report has segmented the global knee pad market on the basis of type, price, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Type:

Basic Knee Pad

Industrial Knee Pad

Military Knee Pad

Sports Knee Pad

Breakup by Price:

Under $25

$25-$50

$51-$100

Above $100

Breakup by Application:

Kids

Teenagers and Adults

Senior Citizens

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Historical, Current and Future Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

