KMK boss Ernst: All students go to school in March | Free press

Whether on-site or on the spot – state education ministers agree that classes should restart as soon as possible. School closures would have been too expensive.

Berlin (dpa) – According to the chair of the conference of education ministers, Britta Ernst, all students should be able to return to school in March.

“In the Permanent Conference, we agree: we want all students to go back to school in March – even though there are usually changing classes for the time being,” the Brandenburg Minister of Education told the editorial staff Germany (RND / Friday). “Some federal states, where incidence rates are very low, will also opt for face-to-face education,” added the SPD politician. The varied lessons in particular make it possible to maintain good distances.

“Even if we are in a different situation due to the virus mutation, we cannot wait a few more weeks. School closures come at too high a social price for that, ”Ernst emphasizes. Children and young people suffered greatly from the limitation of their contacts – not only because of poorer educational opportunities, but also psychologically. “That must not leave us indifferent,” said Ernst. “That is why it is clear to me that we must not only open primary schools, but also at least switch to secondary schools.”

Ernst also advocates a Digital Pact II with which the federal government provides permanent support to states in the field of digitization and schools. “The ongoing investments to keep our schools permanently up-to-date in the field of digitization cannot be made by the federal states and municipalities alone,” said Ernst, justifying the question. “The federal government must continue to participate – and to a significant extent.” The School Digital Pact entered into force in May 2019. By 2024, the federal government will make five billion euros available to equip schools with new technology.

