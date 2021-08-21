Klöckner wants better advice when buying pets | free press

Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) wants better advice when buying pets. This is to prevent freshly baked pet owners from sending back their favorites later.

Berlin (dpa) – Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) wants to give better advice when buying pets. This is to prevent new pet owners from handing over their favorites later. “Education is crucial,” says Klöckner of the “Rheinische Post”.

Sellers in the pet trade played an important role in this. “If it turns out that someone has wrong ideas, advice should also mean discouragement. That is why I am providing more expertise here by regulation: the staff must be retrained and regularly retrained.”

For many people, pets are important companions in the corona pandemic, Klöckner said. “But animals are not just a commodity that you just buy. If you want to keep a pet, you have a special responsibility. You have to be aware of that.”

In addition, the requirements for keeping dogs are being adapted to new scientific findings, Klöckner said. “For example, we are tightening up the requirements for breeding dogs. For example, a minimum of four hours is then given for daily contact with the puppies. In addition, we generally prohibit dogs from being chained.”