Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga is incomes extra minutes for his protection, and he confirmed everyone the massive strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his information and mentor.

Klay Thompson scored 29 factors and Kuminga delivered on each ends down the stretch, together with a gutsy steal that helped the Golden State Warriors maintain off the Charlotte Hornets late for a 110-105 win Tuesday night time.

Kuminga cherishes getting an opportunity with the sport on the road late, which is not all the time the case.

“If Coach trusts you and places you in there, you have to go and execute issues and make issues occur,” mentioned Kuminga, a second-year ahead.

In a single flashy sequence, Kuminga had a steal on one possession after which a defensive rebound and go-ahead dunk moments afterward the opposite finish. He made a brief floating jumper from the baseline with 1:22 to go, after which dunked once more with 21 seconds left. He completed with 14 factors and 5 rebounds.

“He is taking part in rather well defensively,” coach Steve Kerr mentioned. “Simply wished to stick with him due to the influence he was making on the ball and along with his vitality.”

Jordan Poole had 24 factors and 6 assists for Golden State. Kevon Looney completed with 11 factors and 9 rebounds. Thompson went 5 for 12 from 3-point vary and in addition had 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

LaMelo Bell overcame 7-of-25 taking pictures — 2 for 11 from deep — to complete with 21 factors and 10 rebounds as Charlotte accomplished the second sport of a back-to-back after shedding 124-113 at Portland on Monday.

Terry Rozier scored 19 factors and Mason Plumlee grabbed 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who went 2-4 on a six-game West Coast highway swing.

The backcourt of Thompson and Poole delivered with Stephen Curry sitting out a sixth straight sport with {a partially} dislocated left shoulder on an evening when his father, Dell, was on the town working the Hornets broadcast.

Golden State’s Draymond Inexperienced contributed 9 factors, 10 rebounds and 5 assists whereas coping with proper foot soreness.

Story continues

TALKING TECHS

After Golden State obtained six technicals in a 123-109 Christmas Day matchup with Memphis, Kerr chatted along with his crew about it main into Tuesday.

“The message is we now have to point out extra poise than that, we won’t be in a battle with officers each night time,” Kerr mentioned. “There’s going to be some video games the place you get annoyed and there are many video games that go completely effectively. There’s going to be a few of each, you simply have to have the ability to play via that. We’ve not completed that.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: Charlotte shot 4 for 23 from deep within the first half and 10 of 38 general. … G Kelly Oubre Jr. missed the sport towards his former crew with a sprained proper hand. He performed a part of the 2020-21 season with Golden State earlier than signing with the Hornets as a free agent in August 2021. … Charlotte has misplaced the final three on the Warriors’ residence ground courting to a 93-87 victory on Nov. 2, 2019, within the crew’s preliminary go to to Chase Heart. … The Hornets fell to 3-9 taking part in on consecutive days, swept for a 3rd time.

Warriors: The Warriors are 3-3 with out Curry. … All-Star Andrew Wiggins missed his eleventh straight sport and thirteenth general with a strained muscle in his proper thigh space. “Sadly, he is sick now,” Kerr mentioned. “He is been cleared to play however he is not within the constructing tonight as a result of he got here down ailing yesterday.” … F JaMychal Inexperienced stays within the league’s well being and security protocols and there is not any timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host the Thunder on Thursday night time to start a four-game homestand using a three-game successful streak within the collection.

Warriors: Host the Jazz on Wednesday night time within the back-to-back.

___

Extra AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports