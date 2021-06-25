Kitchen Appliances Market to Reach $377.7Billion by 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global kitchen appliances market generated $237.3billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $377.7billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on Kitchen Appliances Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/648?reqfor=covid

Growing technological advancement in development of kitchen appliances and rise in lifestyle standards of people due to significant increase in disposable income drive the growth of the global kitchen appliances market. However, higher rate of electricity consumption restrains the market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of smart kitchen appliances and availability of quality product at reasonable prices are expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market player in near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Kitchen appliances manufacturing companies have been affected to a larger extent due to disrupted component supply chain during Covid-19 outbreak.

In addition, the major distribution channels for kitchen appliances including specialty stores and malls have been closed amid lockdown. Due to this buying behavior of consumers have been changed as they now prefer buying kitchen appliances on e-commerce platforms.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global kitchen appliances market based on product type, user application, product structure, distribution channel, and region.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/648

Based on product type, the refrigerator segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the dishwasher segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the household segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Send Me Purchase Enquire@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/648

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Whirlpool, Electrolux, Philips, Samsung, Dacor, Morphy Richard, Life is Good (LG),General Electric (GE),Panasonic, and Haier.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.