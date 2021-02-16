Kitchen Appliances Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| Whirlpool Corporation; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics

“Kitchen Appliances Market” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Kitchen Appliances Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the kitchen appliances market are Whirlpool Corporation; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics; Havells India Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Electrolux; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Haier lnc.; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Home Appliances Group; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; Mabe; Midea Group and Miele & Cie. KG.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 172.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 296.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovations and technological advancements activities adopted by the players in the market.

Kitchen appliances can be defined as the electrical devices and equipments that promote the ease of use and life in cooking and associated activities in the kitchen. These devices are set for a particular way of usage according to their purpose and characteristics. These appliances majorly consist of small appliances barring some of the major appliances such as refrigerators, stoves, etc.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing levels of disposable income which has enabled a number of consumers to purchase the advanced and innovative products being presented by the manufacturers

Cost of operation, maintenance and environmental impact associated with the working of these appliances

By Product (Ovens, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Stoves, Dishwashers, Water Purifiers, Others),

End-Use Application (Commercial, Household),

Structure (Free-Stand, Built-In),

Distribution Channel (Direct, E-Commerce)

The KITCHEN APPLIANCES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Electrolux announced the launch of new appliances for home and kitchen in the North America region at the 2019 “Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS)” in Las Vegas, United States. The products launched under the Frigidaire brand included an oven with air fry technology, as well as customizable refrigerator drawer with the capability of being converted into a freezer; along with the introduction of climate-controlled wine cellars from its Vintec brand.

In August 2018, LG Electronics announced the introduction of an extension to its “LG SIGNATURE” brand at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2018 held in Berlin, Germany. The new products included a wine cellar, dryer and a bottom-freezer refrigerator.

