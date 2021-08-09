Kit Harington reveals that he had suicidal thoughts after “Game of Thrones” ended

Kit Harington reveals that he had suicidal thoughts after “The War of Thrones” ended

The actor gave an interview in which he talked about the problems he had during the shoot and after the series ended.

Actor Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on “War of Thrones,” recently announced that he suffered from mental health problems while the series was being made (and after the story ends). The Briton meanwhile gave another interview to the Sunday Times Magazine in which he published new details.

“The things that happened to me after Game of Thrones ended and that happened during The War of Thrones were very traumatic and involved alcohol,” he said. “I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things,” he added, adding that he had suicidal thoughts during this difficult time.

In 2019, the actor entered a rehabilitation clinic in the US state of Connecticut, which helped him overcome several problems – he sobered up. “You get to a point where you think you are a bad person, a shameful person. And you feel that there is no way out, that you are what you are. And getting sober is the process of: No, I can change. “

After the HBO series ended, Harington decided to take a year off: “I want to step back and enjoy the darkness, cut my hair, be less recognizable and do things with a completely different tone and look,” he said back then in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”.