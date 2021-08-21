Kit Harington character could play a major role in the MCU sequel

A few months ago, when the trailer for The Eternals was released and theories abounded on social media, we gave you a portrait of the Dark Knight, played by Kit Harington, and his extraordinary power that could rival gods like Thor . But aside from his exaggerated power, he could also play an important role in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and beyond.

a hero left in the shadows …

The upcoming MCU movie The Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), has a very interesting cast. Gemma Chan and Richard Madden play the two main roles Sersi and Ikaris respectively and are made by big names like Angelina Jolie (Thena), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), and many more. One of the cast names in the film that has made the most buzz on social media is apparently former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.

And the inclusion of Harington is one of the many reasons viewers are excited about The Eternals, as Jon Snow actor will play Dane Whitman aka Dark Knight. However, despite its popularity, Harington was almost entirely absent from promoting the film. Although his name appears on all of the posters, his face does not appear on any of them.

Additionally, insights into his role in the film were pretty limited and not very revealing, hence the idea that the Dark Knight might only play a minor role in the film. The only known detail about Harington’s Whitman so far is that he and Sersi are romantically involved, and it is becoming increasingly unclear whether or not Whitman will be wearing the Dark Knight costume.

But while Kit Harington only has a small role in The Eternals, there is no doubt that his character will be a big part of Phase 4 of the MCU. First, Harington’s name on its own is too big a name for Marvel Studios to leave on the sidelines. Then comic book readers will know how decisive Dane Whitman can be. He was a key part of the Avengers with Sersi in the comics and had even run the team for a while.

Even if the Eternals may not have the opportunity this episode to include Dane in the fight against the Deviants or (for the time being) even become the Dark Knight, it is possible that he will become a member 4.

to take the light better?

Dane’s encounter with the Eternals and Deviants is perhaps what will lead him to his future as a Dark Knight. Out of necessity or discovery, he could soon learn the truth about his parentage, receive the overwhelmed Ebony Glaive, and accept the curse that binds him to the gun.

In the comics, Dane is the nephew of the original Dark Knight, Nathan Garrett, who was a major villain on the Avengers. After receiving the Ebony Glaive and its powers, Dane decided to put an end to the past and become a hero. The Avengers eventually accepted him as a true ally when Dane helped them fight Kang the Conqueror, who is now present in the MCU. With the Loki series introducing the One Who Remains and Kang variants, Harington’s Dark Knight could be one of the many characters in the MCU who end up battling the transtemporal conqueror.

The introduction of The Dark Knight in The Eternals also comes at a time when the MCU is expanding its magical and supernatural universe. The magical properties of the Ebony Glaive mean that Harington could return in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness to protect the world from yet another massive threat. This gig could even be the final step in building a true Defenders team for Marvel Studios.

The trailers still hold the secret of her exact role, but we’ll fix it quickly when it hits theaters on November 3, 2021 in France.