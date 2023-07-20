Kissinger Meets Xi as China Courts ‘Old Friends’ to Manage U.S. Rivalry

The purple carpet welcome in Beijing for Henry A. Kissinger, the 100-year-old former secretary of state, included China’s high chief, Xi Jinping, telling him that “the Chinese language individuals will all the time keep in mind you.” It featured reward from China’s high diplomat for his knowledge. And it concerned a gathering with the Chinese language protection minister, who has rebuffed a number of requests to interact along with his American counterpart.

China’s enthusiastic reception for Mr. Kissinger this week is the most recent instance of how Beijing is reaching outdoors official diplomatic channels to broaden the attain of its message and attempt to affect Washington’s considering. Beijing has turned to these it deems extra aligned with its place because it has turn out to be extra skeptical towards, and at occasions overtly annoyed with, the Biden administration.

With the go to by Mr. Kissinger, whom Mr. Xi and different officers known as an “previous buddy,” Beijing has sought to emphasise cooperation and mutual respect between the powers. With visits by enterprise leaders like Invoice Gates — additionally dubbed an previous buddy by Mr. Xi — and Elon Musk, China has tried to focus on the longstanding financial relationship and the perils of untangling international provide chains.

Such efforts could turn out to be more and more vital as Beijing pushes again in opposition to what it sees because the Biden administration’s efforts to include China geopolitically, militarily and technologically. China can be watching as Republicans and Democrats unite in wanting to stay robust on Beijing, and a U.S. presidential election approaches through which candidates will possible be extra important of China.