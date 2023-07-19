Kissinger Makes Surprise Visit to China, Meets Defense Minister
Henry A. Kissinger, the 100-year-old former secretary of state who has pushed the US to take a extra conciliatory strategy to China, has made a shock go to to Beijing, assembly with China’s protection minister.
The beforehand unannounced journey by Mr. Kissinger, who greater than 50 years in the past helped pave the way in which for diplomatic ties between the US and China throughout President Richard M. Nixon’s administration, coincided with a string of visits by at the moment serving American officers to China.
On Tuesday, the day that Mr. Kissinger met with Li Shangfu, the protection minister, President Biden’s local weather change envoy, John Kerry, met with the Chinese language premier and prime overseas coverage official. In latest weeks, the present secretary of state, Antony J. Blinken, and the treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, have additionally traveled to Beijing to attempt to stabilize U.S.-China relations.
However whereas these officers met with various ranges of chilliness or scolding from Chinese language officers or state media, reflecting the geopolitical tensions, the protection ministry’s description of the assembly with Mr. Kissinger was hotter. The truth that Mr. Kissinger met with Mr. Li in any respect was notable: China final month rebuffed a request for Mr. Li to fulfill the U.S. protection minister, Lloyd Austin, at a summit in Singapore. (China blamed the refusal on U.S. sanctions on Mr. Li.)
Throughout Mr. Blinken’s go to final month, Chinese language officers once more rejected a request to reopen direct channels of military-to-military communications.
Assembly with Mr. Kissinger, Mr. Li stated he hoped the US would work with China to advertise the “wholesome, secure growth of the connection between the 2 international locations and the 2 militaries,” in keeping with the protection ministry’s assertion.
Mr. Li additionally criticized “some folks in the US” for “not assembly China midway,” noting that the ambiance for pleasant communication had been “destroyed.”
Mr. Kissinger, the protection ministry stated, had stated he was “right here as a buddy of China,” and that the 2 international locations ought to “remove misunderstandings, coexist peacefully and keep away from confrontation.”
It was not instantly clear how lengthy Mr. Kissinger can be in Beijing or whether or not he would meet with different officers, together with China’s chief, Xi Jinping. Mr. Xi and Mr. Kissinger met in Beijing in 2019, when Mr. Xi informed Mr. Kissinger that he hoped he would “take pleasure in many extra wholesome years forward and proceed to be a promoter of and contributor to Sino-U.S. relations,” in keeping with Xinhua, China’s state information company.
Chinese language state media has lengthy showered Mr. Kissinger with reward, particularly as a foil to the extra aggressive stances towards Beijing taken by latest American presidential administrations.
In an article in Might, for Mr. Kissinger’s a centesimal birthday, the World Instances, a nationalistic party-run tabloid, stated Mr. Kissinger was “legendary,” and “nonetheless retains his nice thoughts razor-sharp on U.S.-China relations by explicitly warning Washington” towards an adversarial relationship.