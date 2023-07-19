Kissinger Makes Surprise Visit to China, Meets Defense Minister

Henry A. Kissinger, the 100-year-old former secretary of state who has pushed the US to take a extra conciliatory strategy to China, has made a shock go to to Beijing, assembly with China’s protection minister.

The beforehand unannounced journey by Mr. Kissinger, who greater than 50 years in the past helped pave the way in which for diplomatic ties between the US and China throughout President Richard M. Nixon’s administration, coincided with a string of visits by at the moment serving American officers to China.

On Tuesday, the day that Mr. Kissinger met with Li Shangfu, the protection minister, President Biden’s local weather change envoy, John Kerry, met with the Chinese language premier and prime overseas coverage official. In latest weeks, the present secretary of state, Antony J. Blinken, and the treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, have additionally traveled to Beijing to attempt to stabilize U.S.-China relations.

However whereas these officers met with various ranges of chilliness or scolding from Chinese language officers or state media, reflecting the geopolitical tensions, the protection ministry’s description of the assembly with Mr. Kissinger was hotter. The truth that Mr. Kissinger met with Mr. Li in any respect was notable: China final month rebuffed a request for Mr. Li to fulfill the U.S. protection minister, Lloyd Austin, at a summit in Singapore. (China blamed the refusal on U.S. sanctions on Mr. Li.)