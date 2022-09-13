Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has entered its fourth weekly reset alongside new activities and seasonal quests. Players can access new seasonal challenges as well, with nine different objectives to choose from. However, much like most live service games, not everything is smooth with the sandbox and balancing.

Due to some unintended damage numbers within Destiny 2 activities, Bungie had to restrict the use of the Lightfall Exotic, Quicksilver Storm. While this was disabled for Raids, Dungeons, Crucibles, and Gambit, players can capitalize on it in any content starting today.

The most recent hotfix 6.2.0.3 is live right now, where players can update the game with a 200 MB patch on Steam.

The most recent hotfix 6.2.0.3 is live right now, where players can update the game with a 200 MB patch on Steam. The fixes include multiple tweaks to minor bugs from King’s Fall, Warlock’s Arc subclass, and more.

Full patch notes of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder hotfix 6.2.0.3 (September 13)

1) Activities

King’s Fall

Fixed issues where players could repeatedly die when revived during the Basilica and Oryx encounters while the encounter wipe happens.

Fixed an issue where the Overzealous Triumph requirement was unclear and could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where the selection of the rune during The Crux section of King’s Fall would prevent completion of the secret Deepsight weapon chest puzzle.

Fixed an issue where the King’s Fall carries stat was not being incremented.

Fixed an issue where the following buffs and debuffs were missing icons:

Aura of the Unraveler

Aura of the Weaver

Unstable Light

Channeling Corrupted Light

2) Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where the Vallhund Exotic ornament had an incorrect tooltip and was missing from the ornaments screen.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where a shaped BxR-55 Battler didn’t receive a Masterwork border when a player included two enhanced perks and an enhanced intrinsic perk.

Fixed an issue where Quicksilver Storm grenades could add permanent buffs to your character.

Quicksilver Storm has been re-enabled.

Telesto has been reprimanded.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Stormtrance’s damage was not increasing over time while attacking.

Fixed an issue where Fists of Havoc could be activated while the player was in an active Ballistic Slam, resulting in a very, very… very long initial leap.

Fixed an issue where specific melee abilities (notably Shiver Strike and Thunderclap) were not activating at close range when using the Charged Melee keybind.

3) Platforms and Systems

Fixed a Silver sync issue on the Epic Games Store that blocked some players from completing Silver and entitlement purchases.

Destiny 2 players will quickly notice the shift once these changes have been implemented.

