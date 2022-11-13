Kingdom team composition is best to complete the story mode?

Gamers need to put collectively the precise set of cookies to get outcomes (Picture through Sportskeeda)

Cookie Run: Kingdom has a library of over 60 playable characters. Every cookie brings one thing completely different to the group, however gamers have to make sure that the cookies they use to create their groups work properly collectively. Sure, acquiring highly effective cookies is a part of the method, however their meeting is way extra complicated and time-consuming.

For instance, the Mint Choco Cookie is a wonderful help cookie used to anchor most ATK SPD-based groups in Cookie Run: Kingdom. The worth this cookie brings to the desk won’t ever come to the fore if customers don’t pair him with Madeleine and Tiger Lily, who’re DPS cookies receptive to Mint Choco’s buff.

This text will discover the perfect group composition that avid gamers ought to spend money on to finish the principle PvE storyline of Cookie Run: Kingdom, World Exploration.

Greatest group to finish World Exploration storyline in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The group mentioned under is a balanced composition that may work properly with most playstyles and might simply finest even essentially the most formidable ranges in all Marketing campaign modes in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Probably the most immaculate group composition that Cookie Run: Kingdom customers ought to go along with for all their PvE wants contains:

1) Hollyberry Cookie (Entrance)

It’s stated that Hollyberry Cookie main a cost onto the battlefield is essentially the most inspiring view… A view that conjures up to repay with belief to those that put belief in you. 🤩🛡 It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view… A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you. 🤩🛡 https://t.co/UdFOhLmEmx

Hollyberry is taken into account one of the best Protection class cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom. With nice single-hit harm and a big knockback impact, Hollyberry will bear many of the harm inflicted by the enemy.

Her Harm Focus buff makes her immune from any interruptions, whereas she inflicts her 185% single hit harm. Along with making Hollyberry immune, the DMG Focus buff additionally shields allies from 20% of the DMG imposed for the 9 seconds after her “Oath of the Protect” means is forged.

2) Strawberry Crepe Cookie (Entrance)

Strawberry Crepe Cookie brings up an attention-grabbing query…Effectively….can he??? Talk about. 🧐 Strawberry Crepe Cookie brings up an attention-grabbing query…Effectively….can he??? Talk about. 🧐 https://t.co/gSNbesI6d6

Strawberry Crepe would be the second line of Protection right here. Her knockback impact shouldn’t be vital, however she will inflict substantial AoE harm, which is able to weaken the enemies for the Midline to complete off.

Together with 330% single hit harm, she additionally gives a 50% DMG resist over the following 8 seconds after her “Crepe Thrust” means is used. Hollyberry and Strawberry will take up round 70% of the harm inflicted by enemies on the Entrance line itself.

Many Cookie Run: Kingdom occasions give gamers an opportunity to unlock Strawberry Crepe Cookie exterior the Gacha.

3) Frost Queen Cookie (Mid)

Frost Queen is fulfilling the principle DPS position on this group. After the Entrance strains push again the enemy, she is going to freeze them and deal extra harm after they thaw. Frost Queen herself is resistant to being frozen.

Her “Freezing Squall” means’s important profit is that opponents are frozen for a full 2 seconds. When they’re frozen, different cookies can assault them head-on with out taking any harm.

It additionally provides house for cookies to heal solely earlier than taking extra harm. After Frost Queen’s Freeze impact ends, enemies are dealt 271.2% single hit harm.

4) Sea Fairy Cookie (Mid)

Sea Fairy Cookie is the second DPS character right here. As one of the best Bomber cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, she will deal fairly a big quantity of harm when Frost Queen has frozen the enemy.

Her “Hovering Compassion” ability assaults the enemy twice, first with a stream of water inflicting 150% harm after which a pillar of water collapsing onto the enemy, inflicting an additional 173% harm. The opponent can also be shocked for 3 seconds after this assault, permitting different cookies to simply heal and assault the enemy.

5) Cotton Cookie (Rear)

Cotton Cookie fulfills the Healer position right here. Whereas her therapeutic functionality stands at 9.9% each second for 9 seconds for each cookie, her important worth comes from the various buffs she brings together with herself.

Firstly, a 75% ATK energy buff when her lantern is lit, alongside together with her sheep combating it out alongside your different cookies with a 124% ATK score. Cotton Cookie will even increase your group’s ATK DEF proportion by 157.8% and max HP by 111.4%. Her sheep additionally stuns enemies for 1 second. This cookie’s versatile skillset makes her one of the vital used therapeutic cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Players ought to think about going with a Squishy Jelly Watch and Scythe within the Treasures part with this Cookie Run: Kingdom group. Swift Chocolate builds or combos are superb as numerous cookies right here have comparatively excessive cooldowns.

The main target all through this group is on growing the group’s survivability by gorgeous or freezing enemies earlier than attacking them.

