Kingdom redeem codes for October 2022 (updated)

Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers should navigate the ever-changing meta by using numerous in-game sources and currencies. Nevertheless, many gamers usually complain in regards to the widening hole between those that can afford these purchases and people who cannot.

To bridge this hole and have fun game-related milestones, the builders usually launch redeem codes for gamers to make use of.

Cookie Run: Kingdom lively codes for October 2022

At present, just one redeem code is accessible for Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers.

Launched to have fun the sport crossing 200 million gamers worldwide, this redeem code can be lively until December 14, 2022:

THANX200MPLAYERS: 2000 Crystals and 2000 Rainbow Cubes

Observe: New redeem codes can be added to this text as and when they’re launched.

🎉 200 Million #CookieRun Gamers Worldwide! 🎉We have reached 200 million Cookie Run gamers worldwide! 🥳It is all due to you! We have ready 2,000 Crystals 💎 and a pair of,000 Rainbow Cubes 🌈 to indicate our gratitude.Hope you retain operating with us! 😉 https://t.co/sRJei75ok1

Every redeem code comes with a set expiration date. Making an attempt to redeem an expired redeem code again and again could lead to punitive motion being taken in opposition to the CRK account accountable.

Quite a few media retailers publish lengthy lists of redeem codes that aren’t official. Some additionally put up expired redeem codes. Utilizing such codes can lead to suspensions or bans.

Listed under are some standard redeem codes which are not usable within the recreation. Gamers ought to keep away from utilizing them and risking their in-game accounts:

728CKCOOKIELIVE:

CRKWELCOMEDISNEY

CRKBEHINDNFUTURE

FOLLOWUSINEUROPE

TIKTOK1MFOLLOWERS

COOKIELIVECOUPON

DEVNOW40MKINGDOM

2022PPLSCHOICETY

0224CRKDARKCACAO

CK1STANNIVERSARY

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4

Cookie Run: Kingdom builders are internet hosting a riddle-solving scavenger hunt as a part of their promotion of the sport’s upcoming collaboration with standard Okay-pop group BTS.

Individuals will obtain emoji hints on the sport’s official social media accounts. Utilizing these hints, they must discover key phrases hidden on billboards positioned everywhere in the world, together with Korea, the USA, Japan, Brazil, Thailand, and Canada.

As soon as all these key phrases are collected, a redeem code can be assembled. It’s going to present gamers with unique rewards, together with an artwork guide associated to the occasion.

Many Cookie Run: Kingdom followers have ingeniously collected clues and are attempting to guess the redeem code. Twitter person @angeliedesu has compiled all of the required data in a Google Sheet, which they’ve linked within the tweet under:

The scavenger hunt started with a message from BTS through the manufacturing of “The Tales of Bangtan Kingdom.”

The way to avail of Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in October 2022

Gamers can use the redeem codes on the official Cookie Run: Kingdom code redemption web page (Picture through Devsisters Web site)

Readers can comply with the steps given under to make use of redeem codes and get quite a lot of rewards within the recreation:

Click on on the hamburger menu within the top-right nook of the display screen and go to “Settings.” Copy person information after clicking on the Information Tab. Gamers should copy their electronic mail ID right here, not their numeric participant IDs. Go to the Devsisters redeem web page and paste the copied information. Enter the lively code and click on on “Declare Rewards.”

All CRK codes are single-use, so any error in following the steps above can lead to the participant being unable to entry the rewards of the used code.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



