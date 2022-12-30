Kingdom PvP tier list (December 2022)

With Pinecone Cookie’s launch, there are actually a complete of 91 playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, categorized by rarity, kind, and place. Every has distinctive expertise and numerous associated stats, like HP and CRIT, and is designed to take up a selected position throughout the participant’s five-person CRK workforce.

These roles are inclined to differ throughout numerous sport modes, and therefore totally different Cookies supply various quantities of in-game worth in PvE and PvP. Learn on to learn how viable each character in Cookie Run: Kingdom is to your Kingdom Area workforce.

Each Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvP (December 2022)

SS Tier

Financier Cookie

Schwarzwalder

Pinecone Cookie

Sherbet Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

Captain Caviar Cookie

Black Pearl Cookie

BTS Cookie

The SS tier is reserved for the best in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These Cookies are exceptionally highly effective and are a key requirement to your Area workforce should you plan to climb to the Masters rank. Every has a multifaceted capacity that delivers insane worth with each talent forged and has the flexibility to degree up your current workforce in a serious approach proper off the bat.

S Tier

New Cookie Odyssey sources have been added to the fan package! New Cookie Odyssey sources have been added to the fan package! ■ Cookie Odyssey Chapter I title picture

■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie profile photos

■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie portraits/sprites

■ Plane loading picture > bit.ly/3juayHe 📜 New Cookie Odyssey resources have been added to the fan kit!■ Cookie Odyssey Chapter I title image■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie profile images■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie portraits/sprites■ Aircraft loading image> bit.ly/3juayHe https://t.co/Z2cKjKUsGF

Clotted Cream Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Herb Cookie

Dark Cacao Cookie

Wildberry Cookie

Crunchy Chip Cookie

Vampire Cookie

Caramel Arrow Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Eclair Cookie

Cream Unicorn Cookie

Carol Cookie

These are Cookies whose numbers are just slightly shy of making it to the SS tier. That being said, these are formidable characters who have a strong presence in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, and many of them anchor some of the best teams in the Arena.

A Tier

🏛️An elegant noble of the Crème RepublicIt’s House Oyster’s very own #OysterCookie🦪Subsequent replace options: 📜 Cookie Odyssey Chapter II 🦪 New Tremendous Epic: Oyster Cookies👗 7 New Costumes🏠 2 New Cookie Home Skins#CookieRun #CookieRunKingdom https://t.co/xtGV91B9DG

Oyster Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Rye Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Macaron Cookie

Cotton Cookie

Pomegranate Cookie

Parfait Cookie

Most Cookies right here had been previously listed within the S and even the SS tier and have been demoted because of the launch of latest Cookies or buffs/nerfs to playing cards within the sport. These are nonetheless a number of the greatest investments gamers could make in Cookie Run: Kingdom in the event that they pull any of those from the Gacha earlier than getting their palms on comparable Cookies from a better tier.

B Tier

Milk Cookie will at all times look as much as the power and honor of Darkish Choco Cookie! Milk Cookie will always look up to the strength and honor of Dark Choco Cookie! https://t.co/ct4Q8XSLna

Milk Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

Tea Knight Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Affogato Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie

This tier is a blended bag of Cookies that had been a part of the meta a very long time in the past and others which have at all times been barely above common or not sufficiently buffed, like Milk Cookie. Cookies within the B Tier usually are not worthwhile investments for even Gold/ ranked gamers as they are going to be closely outmatched by the Cookies within the present meta.

Gamers simply beginning out in Cookie Run: Kingdom can make investments small quantities in these Cookies as they make extra Gacha pulls to get their palms on higher ones.

C Tier

What did Candy Diver Cookiestumble upon exploring the dark ocean depthswith but their little lantern…?💡👀📣 Check the Sep 27 update announcement for more details!🤿 NEW COOKIE: Candy Diver Cookie🦑 NEW MAGIC CANDY: Squid Ink Cookie https://t.co/k5bC9uUYRL

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Purple Velvet Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie

Cherry Blossom Cookie

Latte Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Mango Cookie

Almond Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie

Glowing Cookie

Sweet Diver Cookie

That is by far essentially the most crowded tier just because it homes the Cookies that may aptly be described as being common. These are characters which are barely viable within the present meta and must be changed in your Cookie Run: Kingdom workforce as quickly as potential. Due to this, investing in C Tier Cookies is inadvisable and must be prevented so far as potential.

D Tier

Madeleine Cookie

Darkish Choco Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Chilli Pepper Cookie

Fig Cookie

These Cookies have fallen into full irrelevance, under even the ‘barely viable’ standing accorded to the C tier. These are characters that should not be wherever close to your Kingdom Area workforce, and if these are your solely decisions to your first Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP workforce, then your greatest plan of action can be to get some extra gems and head again to the Gacha.

