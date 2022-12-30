Friday, December 30, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Cookie Run: Kingdom had 37 playable Cookies on release (Image via Sportskeeda)
Gaming 

Kingdom PvP tier list (December 2022)

Rupali Gupta

With Pinecone Cookie’s launch, there are actually a complete of 91 playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, categorized by rarity, kind, and place. Every has distinctive expertise and numerous associated stats, like HP and CRIT, and is designed to take up a selected position throughout the participant’s five-person CRK workforce.

These roles are inclined to differ throughout numerous sport modes, and therefore totally different Cookies supply various quantities of in-game worth in PvE and PvP. Learn on to learn how viable each character in Cookie Run: Kingdom is to your Kingdom Area workforce.

Each Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvP (December 2022)

SS Tier

  • Financier Cookie
  • Schwarzwalder
  • Pinecone Cookie
  • Sherbet Cookie
  • Frost Queen Cookie
  • Captain Caviar Cookie
  • Black Pearl Cookie
  • BTS Cookie

The SS tier is reserved for the best in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These Cookies are exceptionally highly effective and are a key requirement to your Area workforce should you plan to climb to the Masters rank. Every has a multifaceted capacity that delivers insane worth with each talent forged and has the flexibility to degree up your current workforce in a serious approach proper off the bat.

S Tier

📜 New Cookie Odyssey resources have been added to the fan kit!■ Cookie Odyssey Chapter I title image■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie profile images■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie portraits/sprites■ Aircraft loading image> bit.ly/3juayHe https://t.co/Z2cKjKUsGF

  • Clotted Cream Cookie
  • Purple Yam Cookie
  • Herb Cookie
  • Dark Cacao Cookie
  • Wildberry Cookie
  • Crunchy Chip Cookie
  • Vampire Cookie
  • Caramel Arrow Cookie
  • Espresso Cookie
  • Eclair Cookie
  • Cream Unicorn Cookie
  • Carol Cookie
See also  Best loadout for HCR 56 in Warzone 2 Season 1

These are Cookies whose numbers are just slightly shy of making it to the SS tier. That being said, these are formidable characters who have a strong presence in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, and many of them anchor some of the best teams in the Arena.

A Tier

🏛️An elegant noble of the Crème RepublicIt’s House Oyster’s very own #OysterCookie🦪Subsequent replace options: 📜 Cookie Odyssey Chapter II 🦪 New Tremendous Epic: Oyster Cookies👗 7 New Costumes🏠 2 New Cookie Home Skins#CookieRun #CookieRunKingdom https://t.co/xtGV91B9DG

  • Oyster Cookie
  • Werewolf Cookie
  • Sorbet Shark Cookie
  • Sea Fairy Cookie
  • Squid Ink Cookie
  • Rye Cookie
  • Pumpkin Pie Cookie
  • Macaron Cookie
  • Cotton Cookie
  • Pomegranate Cookie
  • Parfait Cookie

Most Cookies right here had been previously listed within the S and even the SS tier and have been demoted because of the launch of latest Cookies or buffs/nerfs to playing cards within the sport. These are nonetheless a number of the greatest investments gamers could make in Cookie Run: Kingdom in the event that they pull any of those from the Gacha earlier than getting their palms on comparable Cookies from a better tier.

B Tier

Milk Cookie will always look up to the strength and honor of Dark Choco Cookie! https://t.co/ct4Q8XSLna

  • Milk Cookie
  • Hollyberry Cookie
  • Cocoa Cookie
  • Tea Knight Cookie
  • Licorice Cookie
  • Affogato Cookie
  • Pure Vanilla Cookie

This tier is a blended bag of Cookies that had been a part of the meta a very long time in the past and others which have at all times been barely above common or not sufficiently buffed, like Milk Cookie. Cookies within the B Tier usually are not worthwhile investments for even Gold/ ranked gamers as they are going to be closely outmatched by the Cookies within the present meta.

See also  How to complete, estimated cost, and more

Gamers simply beginning out in Cookie Run: Kingdom can make investments small quantities in these Cookies as they make extra Gacha pulls to get their palms on higher ones.

C Tier

What did Candy Diver Cookiestumble upon exploring the dark ocean depthswith but their little lantern…?💡👀📣 Check the Sep 27 update announcement for more details!🤿 NEW COOKIE: Candy Diver Cookie🦑 NEW MAGIC CANDY: Squid Ink Cookie https://t.co/k5bC9uUYRL

  • Strawberry Crepe Cookie
  • Cocoa Cookie
  • Purple Velvet Cookie
  • Kumiho Cookie
  • Black Raisin Cookie
  • Cherry Blossom Cookie
  • Latte Cookie
  • Twizzly Gummy Cookie
  • Snow Sugar Cookie
  • Mango Cookie
  • Almond Cookie
  • Cream Puff Cookie
  • Mint Choco Cookie
  • Glowing Cookie
  • Sweet Diver Cookie

That is by far essentially the most crowded tier just because it homes the Cookies that may aptly be described as being common. These are characters which are barely viable within the present meta and must be changed in your Cookie Run: Kingdom workforce as quickly as potential. Due to this, investing in C Tier Cookies is inadvisable and must be prevented so far as potential.

D Tier

  • Madeleine Cookie
  • Darkish Choco Cookie
  • Raspberry Cookie
  • Mala Sauce Cookie
  • Pastry Cookie
  • Lilac Cookie
  • Poison Mushroom Cookie
  • Tiger Lily Cookie
  • Chilli Pepper Cookie
  • Fig Cookie

These Cookies have fallen into full irrelevance, under even the ‘barely viable’ standing accorded to the C tier. These are characters that should not be wherever close to your Kingdom Area workforce, and if these are your solely decisions to your first Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP workforce, then your greatest plan of action can be to get some extra gems and head again to the Gacha.

Edited by Siddharth Satish


Rupali Gupta

Rupali is a US born travel freak, she loves to explore world with her beautiful pics capturing ability. In rest of her free time, she loves to write blogs. For now She is permanent editor at Mccourier.com

You May Also Like

Nahida has received a massive buff (Image via Hoyoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks reveal Nahida and Layla buffs, abilities explained

Rupali Gupta
His materials have already been leaked

Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension materials and Talent books pre-farming guide

mccadmin
Light Dash in Sonic Frontiers may be basic, but it will help players a lot in the game. (Image via Sonic Frontiers)

How To Light Dash in Sonic Frontiers easily

Rupali Gupta