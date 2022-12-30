Kingdom PvP tier list (December 2022)
With Pinecone Cookie’s launch, there are actually a complete of 91 playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, categorized by rarity, kind, and place. Every has distinctive expertise and numerous associated stats, like HP and CRIT, and is designed to take up a selected position throughout the participant’s five-person CRK workforce.
These roles are inclined to differ throughout numerous sport modes, and therefore totally different Cookies supply various quantities of in-game worth in PvE and PvP. Learn on to learn how viable each character in Cookie Run: Kingdom is to your Kingdom Area workforce.
Each Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvP (December 2022)
SS Tier
- Financier Cookie
- Schwarzwalder
- Pinecone Cookie
- Sherbet Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
- Captain Caviar Cookie
- Black Pearl Cookie
- BTS Cookie
The SS tier is reserved for the best in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These Cookies are exceptionally highly effective and are a key requirement to your Area workforce should you plan to climb to the Masters rank. Every has a multifaceted capacity that delivers insane worth with each talent forged and has the flexibility to degree up your current workforce in a serious approach proper off the bat.
S Tier
- Clotted Cream Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Dark Cacao Cookie
- Wildberry Cookie
- Crunchy Chip Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
- Caramel Arrow Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Eclair Cookie
- Cream Unicorn Cookie
- Carol Cookie
These are Cookies whose numbers are just slightly shy of making it to the SS tier. That being said, these are formidable characters who have a strong presence in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, and many of them anchor some of the best teams in the Arena.
A Tier
- Oyster Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Macaron Cookie
- Cotton Cookie
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
Most Cookies right here had been previously listed within the S and even the SS tier and have been demoted because of the launch of latest Cookies or buffs/nerfs to playing cards within the sport. These are nonetheless a number of the greatest investments gamers could make in Cookie Run: Kingdom in the event that they pull any of those from the Gacha earlier than getting their palms on comparable Cookies from a better tier.
B Tier
- Milk Cookie
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
- Tea Knight Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Affogato Cookie
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
This tier is a blended bag of Cookies that had been a part of the meta a very long time in the past and others which have at all times been barely above common or not sufficiently buffed, like Milk Cookie. Cookies within the B Tier usually are not worthwhile investments for even Gold/ ranked gamers as they are going to be closely outmatched by the Cookies within the present meta.
Gamers simply beginning out in Cookie Run: Kingdom can make investments small quantities in these Cookies as they make extra Gacha pulls to get their palms on higher ones.
C Tier
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
- Purple Velvet Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Black Raisin Cookie
- Cherry Blossom Cookie
- Latte Cookie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Almond Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Glowing Cookie
- Sweet Diver Cookie
That is by far essentially the most crowded tier just because it homes the Cookies that may aptly be described as being common. These are characters which are barely viable within the present meta and must be changed in your Cookie Run: Kingdom workforce as quickly as potential. Due to this, investing in C Tier Cookies is inadvisable and must be prevented so far as potential.
D Tier
- Madeleine Cookie
- Darkish Choco Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Chilli Pepper Cookie
- Fig Cookie
These Cookies have fallen into full irrelevance, under even the ‘barely viable’ standing accorded to the C tier. These are characters that should not be wherever close to your Kingdom Area workforce, and if these are your solely decisions to your first Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP workforce, then your greatest plan of action can be to get some extra gems and head again to the Gacha.