King Arthur is already losing his crown

The days go by and are not the same. At the moment, the film Kaamelott Premier Volet only made recordings in this particular context of the pandemic and this time of the health passport. However, we have only just learned that King Arthur’s reign has just been destabilized by another strong opponent. We take stock of the issue.

Kaamelott and his very good box office start

As we learned yesterday, after a very good start at the box office, the film Kaamelott: Premier Volet reached 2 million viewers (1,904,876 seats were recorded on Wednesday 11 August).

The film thus featured several major American productions such as Conjuring 3 (1,887,254 viewers), Fast & Furious 9 (1,722,593 viewers), the last MCU film Black Widow (1,566,808 viewers) or even Cruella (1,394,278 viewers) ) in the shade. Despite these very good numbers, another French film has just overturned the established order.

The other French film that starts out even stronger

We have just learned that the film OSS 117: Red Alert in Black Africa stole the show from Alexandre Astier with a start of 685,878 visitors. The new work of OSS 117 attracted more people in its first week than Kaamelott, which is still in its third week of distribution. In fact, over the past week 371,699 new people have come to see Kaamelott, which makes it the second most viewed movie in theaters right now, after OSS 117.

Given that Kaamelott Premier Volet is already in its third week of operation, this should come as no surprise, especially given the general enthusiasm of fans as the release of a new OSS 117 draws nearer to the OSS series since its inception, since OSS 117: Cairo, Spy Nest had 835,334 entries for its launch, and OSS 117: Rio No More Responding, 1,090,269 entries. It remains to be seen which path the film will take in the long term. If you liked the movie Kaamelott Premier Volet, don’t hesitate to find the best fanart the movie has yet!