King Arthur already unites all fans

Here we are at last, Kaamelott Part One arrives in the dark rooms today. The fans have been waiting for this moment for 12 years. The previews took place yesterday, and there was no shortage of fans for Alexandre Astier’s feature film. Hot they respond on twitter and we can say they agree.

already a presale record

On July 8th, no less than 60,000 preview tickets were sold in 24 hours. It’s a record for a French film. The realization by Alexandre Astier therefore promises to be a great success for the coming days, especially for the first day of use, this Wednesday, July 21st. The application for the health passport also begins today for cultural sites, which also include cinemas. The ability to later analyze the impact on tickets sold. In addition, the boss of the Grand Rex, the famous Parisian establishment, is precisely concerned about its effect.

Many people will choose not to go to the movies this summer because of the good weather or the sanitary passport. But as for Kaamelott, the young people will find a way. If we want, we can.

In fact, the queue for the preview screening at the Grand Rex was spectacular.

Fans are at the rendezvous for the premiere of #KaamelottPremierVolet at @LeGrandRex

Tomorrow in the cinema! # KV1 #Kaamelott pic.twitter.com/G8e2jWyXrv

July 20, 2021

Very cheap first tours

The viewers who were there were overwhelmingly seduced by the feature film, which is a continuation of the seasons that were broadcast on M6 between 2005 and 2009. A total of 206,000 preview tickets were sold.

It’s full of flaws, it’s absolutely imperfect …

But god it’s beautiful. It’s beautifully written and it’s pretty amazing not to be in the same mood as 12 years ago but to do a #KaamelottPremierVolet like this one.

Stay healthy until the end. pic.twitter.com/8TdRXasBlB

July 20, 2021

All-round successful bet for @AAstierOff: #KaamelottPremierVolet expands the series brilliantly by bringing the delirium of the first 4 seasons and the ambition of the last 2 to perfect eye-level. Fans and laypeople alike, so there’s no need to have too much. pic.twitter.com/hIEu1sT3Dl

July 20, 2021

I now live in a world where #KaamelottPremierVolet exists. And where I saw it. But how real. I will have to see it again very quickly because I have the impression that I have dreamed it. pic.twitter.com/cxurXyNTG8

July 20, 2021

Well, I’ll try to get some sleep after this #KaamelottPremierVolet preview.

Preparing for a stressful evening as director of a cinema, but what a mainstay in the end. Full rooms, audience on fire, but at the top, huge film!

Tomorrow, 3 sessions, 2 full.

July 20, 2021

Me who previewed #KaamelottPremierVolet without having anyone to talk to. pic.twitter.com/arsEmZRwfr

July 20, 2021

Our good king @AAstierOff surprised the Lyon fans tonight (here at the Pathé Bellecour)! #KaamelottPremierVolet # KV1 pic.twitter.com/IBYRIabltw

July 20, 2021

#KaamelottFirstVane

It was chills, chills, and more chills.

July 20, 2021

The film is thus a continuation of the Kaamelott series, which was broadcast on M6 between 2005 and 2009. The main plot told the story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table in an initially humorous atmosphere, before setting a somewhat darker climate into a more tragic format. The series is available on Salto, the video-on-demand service jointly developed by TF1, M6 and France Télévisions.

In the meantime, discover our review of the first part of Kaamelott, which is guaranteed to be without spoilers.