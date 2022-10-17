Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni release date in Winter 2023, additional cast revealed

Naranbayar and Sarah in Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni film. Pic credit score: Madhouse studio

The Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni film launch date is on January 27, 2023, within the Winter 2023 anime season.

The movie was first introduced in June 2022 with a key visible and knowledge on the principle workers. And in July 2022, a teaser trailer was launched, revealing the lead characters for the film.

Together with the premiere date, seven extra forged members had been additionally revealed, together with:

Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi in Assault on Titan) as Saladine

Miyuki Sawashiro (Ginko in Mushishi) as Lailala

Subaru Kimura as (Aoi Todou in Jujutsu Kaisen) Jauhara

Keiko Toda (Kitarou in Gegege no Kitarou) as Leopoldine

Chafurin (Kuraudo Ooishi in Higurashi no Naku Koro ni) as Piripappa

Masaki Terasoma (Hidan in Naruto: Shippuuden) as Oduni

Banjo Ginga (Isaac Netero in Hunter x Hunter 2011) as Rastavan III

Key visible for the upcoming movie Kin no Kuni, Mizu no Kuni. Pic credit score: @warnerbros.co.jp/kinnokuni-mizunokuni-movie/

Foremost forged and workers

The leads are Kento Kaku (Simba in The Lion King Japanese dub) as Naranbayar and Minami Hamabe (Kiki in Hungry Days: Aoharu ka yo.) as Sarah.

The narrator of the film is Soma Saito ( “Lord of Crime” William James Moriarty in Moriarty the Patriot), who has been an avid fan of Iwamoto’s work and has additionally learn the unique manga.

Kotono Watanabe (finest identified for guiding Btooom!) is directing the film at Madhouse studio. Fumi Tsubota (finest identified for writing the script of Kirakira☆Precure A La Mode) is answerable for the script. Mitsuki Masuhara (Ace of Diamond) is credited because the animation supervisor. NTV is credited for manufacturing coordination and Warner Bros. Japan is distributing the movie.

Extra about Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni

Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni film relies on the manga sequence of the identical title written and illustrated by Nao Iwamoto. The manga was serialized in Shogakukan’s Flowers journal from October 2014 to April 2016. Its chapters have been collected right into a single tankobon quantity which was printed by Shogakukan on July 8, 2016.

Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni ranked thirty third in Da Vinci journal’s E-book of the 12 months listing in 2016. It positioned first within the 2017 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Wonderful!) rankings within the Feminine Readers’ class.

Another works by Nao Iwamoto embody:

Marronnier Oukoku no Shichinin no Kishi (The Seven Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom)

Yesterday, Sure a Day

Machi de Uwasa no Tengu no Ko (Religious Princess)

For extra info on the film, you possibly can try the official Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni film web site.