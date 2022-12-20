Kim’s sister says doubts on spy satellite are ‘dog barking’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The highly effective sister of North Korean chief Kim Jong Un on Tuesday dismissed as “malicious disparaging” and “canine barking” the skin assessments that solid doubt on its developmental spy satellite tv for pc and different navy capabilities.

North Korea earlier claimed its rocket launches Sunday have been checks of its first navy reconnaissance satellite tv for pc and on Monday its state media launched two low-resolution pictures of South Korean cities as seen from house.

Some civilian specialists in South Korea and elsewhere stated the pictures have been too crude for a surveillance objective and that the launches have been doubtless a canopy for North Korea’s missile know-how. South Korea’s navy maintained North Korea fired two medium-range ballistic missiles.

“Didn’t they suppose their assessments are too inappropriate and careless as they commented on our satellite tv for pc improvement functionality and associated preparations solely with two pictures that we’ve printed in our newspaper” Kim Yo Jong, a senior Employees’ Occasion official, stated in an announcement carried in state media.

She known as South Korean specialists’ feedback on the satellite tv for pc pictures “nonsensical,” “malicious disparaging” and “canine barking.”

Kim Yo Jong stated the take a look at satellite tv for pc launched carried a business digicam as a result of there was no motive to make use of an costly, high-resolution digicam for a one-time take a look at. She stated North Korea used two outdated missiles as house launch autos — one for a take a look at of monitoring and receiving alerts and the opposite for taking satellite tv for pc pictures and different checks.

“If we need to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile, we simply fireplace it. We don’t use a satellite tv for pc to hold out a disguised take a look at of a long-range missile take a look at as South Korean puppets declare to sway public opinions,” Kim Yo Jong stated.

Kim, whose official title is a vice division director on the Central Committee of the Employees’ Occasion, is taken into account because the North’s most influential official after her brother, in keeping with South Korea’s spy service.

She derided South Korea’s navy for its evaluation of Sunday’s launches as medium-range missile firings and lambasted South Korea’s Unification Ministry for condemning the satellite tv for pc launch for violating U.N. Safety Council resolutions banning any ballistic rocket liftoffs by North Korea.

Kim Yo Jong stated creating a spy satellite tv for pc is a sovereign proper instantly associated to North Korea’s nationwide safety. She stated North Korea will combat worldwide sanctions and increase its protection capabilities as a result of its proper to exist is being threatened.

She additionally dismissed the South Korean authorities’s evaluation that North Korea nonetheless is brief key remaining applied sciences to have functioning ICBMs that may attain the U.S. mainland — similar to the flexibility to guard its warheads from the tough situations of atmospheric reentry.

Kim Yo Jong questioned how North Korea might have obtained knowledge from warheads till they landed in earlier launches if the nation really lacked reentry know-how.

“I feel it’s higher for them to cease speaking nonsense, behave rigorously and suppose twice,” she stated.

A spy satellite tv for pc was amongst a slew of high-tech weapons programs that Kim Jong Un stated final yr that North Korea wanted to raised cope with U.S.-led navy threats. Different weapons Kim needs to develop are multi-warhead missiles, solid-fueled long-range missiles, underwater-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-powered submarines and hypersonic missiles.