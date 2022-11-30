Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, with the rapper owing Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015.Frazer Harrison/Getty Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce almost two years after submitting.

West, identified formally as Ye, is ready to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in baby assist.

They’ll share joint custody of their 4 youngsters, although Kim could have a majority of the time.

Kim Kardashian and Ye, previously referred to as Kanye Wes,t have settled their divorce almost two years after saying their cut up, and West is ready to pay $200,000 per thirty days in baby assist to his ex-wife, in response to court docket paperwork filed Tuesday.

The couple will share joint custody of their 4 youngsters — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with equal entry, although Kardashian could have the youngsters for almost all of the time, sources informed Leisure Tonight and TMZ.

In September, Ye detailed in an episode of the podcast “Thoughts Full” his co-parenting dynamic together with his ex-wife, saying “she’s nonetheless bought to, principally 80% of the time, elevate these youngsters.”

Kardashian and Ye additionally agreed to separate the prices of well being care, safety, and academic bills, together with personal faculty tuition and costs and tutoring prices, per the paperwork seen by Insider. The settlement additionally particulars how the previous couple plans to divide a prolonged checklist of belongings, together with their properties, which can be distributed in response to their prenup. Kardashian and Ye additionally agreed to wave spousal assist.

After seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, citing irreconcilable variations, although the pair have been co-parenting their youngsters since they introduced the cut up. She later requested to be “legally single” after Ye did not comply together with her preliminary divorce submitting, which a decide granted in March earlier this 12 months.

The settlement comes because the rapper is hit with a wave of criticism over current antisemitic rants and feedback, which prompted large manufacturers like Adidas, Foot Locker, and Hole to terminate partnerships with Ye’s trend firm Yeezy earlier this 12 months.

So as to add to his monetary woes, Ye additionally claimed in a podcast Monday that the IRS put a $75 million maintain on 4 of his accounts as a result of he owes round $50 million in taxes.

“I came upon — OK, so that they froze, they put a $75 million maintain on 4 of my accounts,” Ye mentioned throughout the podcast, referring to the IRS placing a maintain on his accounts. “After which they mentioned you owe loads of taxes. Took me, like, six hours to learn how a lot ‘rather a lot’ was. They mentioned, nicely, round $50 million.”

He went on to say that he was “clearly not probably the most financially literate individual on the planet” and the way he tried to search out out if he was evading taxes, including that “now I am having — I get to really discover ways to run an organization. I get to discover ways to, you already know, to depend, actually.”

“It is like I did not even know the place to place the cash,” he mentioned.

Learn the unique article on Insider