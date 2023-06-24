Killing of Sikh Leader Raises Fears in British Columbia

On Sunday, after riddling a automobile with bullets in a car parking zone, two masked, heavyset males made a run for it and jumped right into a getaway car close to a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, the police stated.

The sufferer, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was a distinguished Sikh group chief and president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, a temple the place he was shot. He advocated the creation of Khalistan, an unbiased Sikh nation carved out of areas together with the Indian state of Punjab.

The killing has put Surrey, house to one of many largest Sikh populations in Canada, on edge. Some within the nation’s Sikh group say they suppose the capturing of Mr. Nijjar, whom India had declared a needed terrorist, was a political assassination, although the police haven’t launched a motive.

The shooters waited for Mr. Nijjar for an hour earlier than the lethal assault on Sunday night, stated Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Built-in Murder Investigation Group, a department of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at a information convention this week. The Mounties had been in any other case tight-lipped and wouldn’t verify whether or not different legislation enforcement businesses, together with Canada’s spy company, had been collaborating within the investigation.