Killing of Sikh Leader Raises Fears in British Columbia
On Sunday, after riddling a automobile with bullets in a car parking zone, two masked, heavyset males made a run for it and jumped right into a getaway car close to a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, the police stated.
The sufferer, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was a distinguished Sikh group chief and president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, a temple the place he was shot. He advocated the creation of Khalistan, an unbiased Sikh nation carved out of areas together with the Indian state of Punjab.
The killing has put Surrey, house to one of many largest Sikh populations in Canada, on edge. Some within the nation’s Sikh group say they suppose the capturing of Mr. Nijjar, whom India had declared a needed terrorist, was a political assassination, although the police haven’t launched a motive.
The shooters waited for Mr. Nijjar for an hour earlier than the lethal assault on Sunday night, stated Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Built-in Murder Investigation Group, a department of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at a information convention this week. The Mounties had been in any other case tight-lipped and wouldn’t verify whether or not different legislation enforcement businesses, together with Canada’s spy company, had been collaborating within the investigation.
Jagmeet Singh, chief of the New Democratic Celebration, referred to as on Marco Mendicino, Canada’s public security minister, to handle allegations from the Sikh group that Mr. Nijjar had been warned, days earlier than his loss of life, that his life was in peril.
“Following this brazen act of violence,” Mr. Singh stated in a letter, “the Sikh group feels much more fearful.”
Tejinder Singh Sidhu, president of the World Sikh Group of Canada, a nonprofit, stated in an announcement that Mr. Nijjar had “brazenly and repeatedly acknowledged that he can be focused by Indian intelligence.”
Earlier this month, Jody Thomas, Canada’s nationwide safety adviser, named India as a serious actor in overseas interference — which incorporates actions like election meddling and disinformation campaigns on social media — at the same time as Canada ventures to forge deeper ties with the nation.
However doing so stays difficult, as political tensions proceed between the Indian authorities, which is pursuing Hindu-nationalist insurance policies, and the Sikh diaspora in Canada. (Sikhs are a non secular minority in India, making up lower than 2 p.c of the nationwide inhabitants.)
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s overseas minister, stated as a lot earlier this month, after videos on social media confirmed a parade float in Brampton, Ontario, that depicted the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the previous Indian prime minister. Ms. Gandhi was shot by two Sikh bodyguards within the aftermath of violence that gripped the Indian state of Punjab in 1984.
“I believe it’s not good for the connection, and I believe it’s not good for Canada,” Mr. Jaishankar stated throughout a information convention.
My colleague in New Delhi, Karan Deep Singh, who watched the information convention, has been following the information surrounding Mr. Nijjar’s loss of life.
He famous {that a} November 2020 cost sheet filed by India’s Nationwide Investigation Company stated that Mr. Nijjar was accused of finishing up terrorist assaults in India and that he had been “making an attempt to radicalize Sikh group the world over in favor of creation of ‘Khalistan.’”
“He has been making an attempt to incite, Sikhs to vote for secession, agitate towards the federal government of India and perform violent actions, by means of numerous posts, audio messages and movies posted on social media,” the company wrote.
Mr. Nijjar denied these accusations in Canadian media experiences.
“Surinder Singh Jodhka, a professor of sociology at Jawaharlal Nehru College in New Delhi, advised me that regardless that the separatist motion in Punjab had barely any sympathy among the many common Sikh, each in 1984 and right this moment, the group has not forgotten the toll of the violence,” Karan stated in an e-mail.
Within the days following Ms. Gandhi’s loss of life in October 1984, riots and retaliatory violence killed a minimum of 3,000 folks, most of them Sikhs within the capital, New Delhi, in keeping with authorities estimates. Sikh organizations have estimated the loss of life toll to be a lot greater.
“There’s a clear, rising prejudice towards Sikhs,” Mr. Jodhka advised Karan. Mr. Jodhka stated that some members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Celebration in India had publicly welcomed the perpetrators of violence towards Sikhs.
The killing of Mr. Nijjar got here virtually a yr after one other high-profile killing in Surrey: that of a Canadian Sikh man, Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in 2005 within the Air India bombings, which killed 329 folks touring to New Delhi from Toronto in 1985. Mr. Malik, 75, was shot in a residential neighborhood, and two males of their 20s had been later arrested.
-
Avid hikers and leisurely walkers: Listed below are seven treks to take this yr, together with the Island Stroll on Prince Edward Island.
-
The multinational seek for the Titan submersible ended Thursday, after items of the vessel had been discovered on the ocean ground off the coast of Newfoundland, proof that it had almost definitely suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” a U.S. Navy official stated.
-
Meta, which owns Fb and Instagram, stated it will cease making information out there on these platforms in Canada after the federal government handed a legislation requiring know-how firms to pay home information shops for linking to their articles and content material.
-
The basketball participant Gradey Dick, of the Toronto Raptors, made the style critic Vanessa Friedman’s best-dressed listing for the N.B.A. draft.
Vjosa Isai is a reporter-researcher for The New York Instances in Canada. Comply with her on Twitter at @lavjosa.
How are we doing?
We’re desperate to have your ideas about this text and occasions in Canada generally. Please ship them to nytcanada@nytimes.com.
Like this e-mail?
Ahead it to your pals, and allow them to know they will enroll right here.