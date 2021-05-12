Killing of Floyd: Judge Seeks Extremely Long Prison | Free press

Washington (AP) – White ex-cop Derek Chauvin is facing a particularly long prison sentence for the murder of African American George Floyd in Minnesota, USA last year.

In a letter published on Wednesday, Judge Peter Cahill granted a request from the Public Prosecution Service, which had called for a longer prison sentence because of the seriousness of the crime. Chauvin had abused his position as a police officer, failed to provide first aid, and treated Floyd with “particular cruelty” in front of children, Cahill said.

Although Chauvin had not previously been convicted, he could now face up to 40 years in prison. “It was especially cruel to slowly kill George Floyd by preventing his ability to breathe, when Mr. Floyd had already made it clear that he was having trouble breathing,” the judge wrote. Kneeling around a suspect’s neck also violated Minneapolis police regulations. Chauvin turned down requests from passersby and a colleague to help Floyd after he passed out. Chauvin’s act was also attended by four children, three 17-year-olds and a 9-year-old, the judge said.

At the end of April, the jury found Chauvin guilty of, among other things, second-degree murder. Because Chauvin had not been previously convicted, according to guidelines, he did not receive the maximum sentence of 40 years, but rather a sentence of approximately 12.5 years. A longer sentence now seems likely. The verdict will be handed down on June 16. In the now unlikely event of a relatively short jail term for Chauvin, observers had expected new protests.

Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020 during a Minneapolis police operation sparked protests against racism and police brutality in the United States. Videos show how police pushed the unarmed man to the ground. Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd begged to let him breathe. According to the autopsy, Floyd passed out and died. The officers arrested him on suspicion of payment with a false $ 20 bill.

Chauvin had pleaded innocent in court. His attorney argued that the use of force was justified because Floyd resisted arrest. He also believed that Floyd’s death was not primarily due to violence, but mainly to pre-existing heart problems and drug residues in his blood. The public prosecutor’s office had clearly rejected this argument.

In addition to the most serious charge, second-degree murder, the jury found Chauvin guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, according to Minnesota law, experts say punishment depends only on the most serious charge.

Regardless of the Minnesota trial, Chauvin has also been charged in federal court. The United States Department of Justice said last week that the accused was charged with deliberately robbing Floyd of his constitutional rights.

In addition to Chauvin, three other ex-police officers involved in the operation against Floyd are also being charged. You will be in Minneapolis at the beginning of August. They are in charge of help. They too can receive long prison sentences.