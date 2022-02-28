Killing Eve Season 4 Release Date. Is it the final installment?

Everyone’s favorite “will they/won’t they,” slightly mad power couple is officially returning after a two-year hiatus. That’s right. Killing Eve is back for another season of chasing, shooting, and falling in love (Jodie Comer).

When does season 4 of killing eve premiere?

The fast-paced spy thriller will air its final episode on BBC America on Sunday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. In addition, beginning February 28, episodes will air weekly on AMC on Mondays at 9/8c.

Episodes

Season four, like the first three, will include a total of eight episodes. The first two episodes, “Just Dunk Me” and “Don’t Get Eaten,” will air on Sunday.

Killing Eve Season 4 – Plot

“Eve and Villanelle are catapulted into season 4 attempting to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for,” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the new series.

“And, even though Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is still trying to figure out who is to blame for her son’s assassination.” “This one will be a lot more personal and intense than the previous seasons.”

Eve Polastri is overly intrigued with female assassins, their psychologies, and murdering skills. She is bored with her protecting role inside British intelligence agencies. After rashly exploring behind-the-scenes about a witness she manages, she gets fired from MI5. To her delight, she gets recruited by an MI6 secret branch tasked with tracking down Villanelle, an assassin.

Eve discovers that members of both underground organizations are more tightly linked than she is comfortable with when she meets Villanelle. However, she develops a crush on Villanelle, which gets swiftly reciprocated. Both females lose sight of their fundamental ambitions as they learn more about each other.

Online Viewing

But, you might wonder, what about streaming? On Sunday, February 27, the first two episodes of Season 4 will air on AMC+. AMC+ episodes usually premiere at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. But don’t worry if you have AMC+ and don’t see them yet. Simply wait a few moments, refresh your browser, and try again. You, too, can be patient if Villanelle can.

