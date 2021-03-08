Killed again in mass protests in Myanmar | Free press

Hardly a day goes by without new horror reports of police brutality after the coup in Myanmar. The number of deaths continues to rise – today protesters have died again.

Yangon (AP) – In Myanmar, security forces again fired live ammunition at protesters on Monday. According to an eyewitness from the German news agency, at least two men were killed in Myitkyina and at least three others were seriously injured.

The lifeless body of a victim could be seen in photos on social networks. “We were about 400 people when the army suddenly fired,” said activist Kyaw Zin Oo. The victims died in front of a Catholic church.

At the beginning of the week, tens of thousands of people across the country took to the streets to protest the military coup in early February. For five weeks, protesters have been demanding the release and recovery of arrested head of government Aung San Suu Kyi. Last week, the violence had reached its bloody peak so far: 38 people were killed on Wednesday alone, according to UN figures. International calls and sanctions imposed on the generals by, for example, the US and Great Britain have so far had no effect.

On Sunday evening, the army carried out numerous raids on Yangon’s largest city (formerly: Rangoon). Loud shots were reported from various parts of the former capital. Security forces passed hospitals and universities and guarded residential areas. There was initially no information on the number of deaths or injuries. Numerous people are said to have been arrested.

Given the ongoing violence, the Federal State Department expanded its travel and security information for the Southeast Asian country a few days ago. Germans who were still in the country should leave the country if possible: “If you are currently in Myanmar, check that your presence in Myanmar is mandatory and consider leaving the country if necessary,” the website says.

On February 1, the army had staged a coup against Suu Kyi. The 75-year-old won the parliamentary elections in November. The mass protests have not stopped since the coup. The army tries to break the resistance with increasing intensity.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99