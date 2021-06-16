Kids Wear Market | 2020 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast 2028

Kids Wear Market Outlook -2028

The kids wear market includes apparels for the kids, which are comfortable and convenient. They are usually made up of cotton so that it does not affect the delicate skin of the kids.

Increase in the population, rise in disposable income of the consumers, and changes in shopping and purchasing methods drive the market growth. However, high cost of the branded clothes restrains the market growth.

The kids wear market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, distribution channel, and geography. By product type, it is bifurcated into apparel and footwear. By end users, it is categorized into boys and girls. By distribution channel, it is classified into online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and brand outlets. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the kids wear market include Benetton Group S.r.l. (Italy), Marks and Spencer plc (UK), The Walt Disney Company (U.S.), The Gap, Inc. (U.S.), Children’s Place Inc. (U.S.), American Apparel Inc. (U.S.), Diesel S.p.A. (Italy), Dolce & Gabbana (Italy), DKNY (U.S.), and Levi Strauss & Co. (U.S.).

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global kids wear market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Kids Wear Market Key Segmentation

By Product Type

• Apparel

• Footwear

BY END USERS

• Boys

• Girls

By Distribution Channel

• Online Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Brand outlets

By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players

• Benetton Group S.r.l. (Italy)

• The Walt Disney Company (U.S.)

• The Gap, Inc. (U.S.)

• Children’s Place Inc. (U.S.)

• Marks and Spencer plc (UK)

• American Apparel Inc. (U.S.)

• Diesel S.p.A. (Italy)

• Dolce & Gabbana (Italy)

• DKNY (U.S.)

• Levi Strauss & Co. (U.S.)

