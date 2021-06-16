Kids Snacks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2027

Snacks is a type of food which is generally consumed in between meals. Kids snacks are available in various forms such as packaged and processed snacks foods. Kids snacks are usually smaller in size as compared to regular meal. Snacks foods are designed for quick, portable and satisfied food for kids. Processed kids snacks food which is a form of convenience food are prepared to be more durable, less perishable and more portable. Kids snacks contain sweeteners and ingredients such as peanuts, chocolates and few specially designed flavors.

The global kids snacks market is driven by healthy snacks such as yogurt, nuts, oatmeal, cookies to name few. This snacks provide kids energy and also help them to get the daily nutrients. According to the American Dietetic Association, adding healthy snacks between meals enhances performance and focus of kids. Kids are able to retain more information when their bodies are fueled consistently. According to International Republic Institute (IRI) survey in US, families having children consume more snacks than others, owing to the fact that the kids eating habits are more inclined towards the snacks such as chips, nuts, and bars. This growing consumption of snacks by this age group is giving a rise to exploring untapped opportunities in the kids snacks segment. Earlier products were targeted at youths and old age groups but now more and more products are been mainly targeted at the children. This new trend of the market is expected to drive the market for the forecast time period.

Market players are aiming to launch attractive packaging for kids as kids go for attractive packaging. Companies are also offering attractive gifts with the snacks such as tattoos, balls, stickers, to name few for grasping the attention of kids. Hence there lies an untapped opportunity in the packaging of the products for the innovation in new packaging techniques.

The global kids snacks market is segmented based on the type, distribution channel and region. By type, the market is categorized into confectionary, salty, bakery, frozen and others. By distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores and online sales channel. By region, the kids snacks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the kids snacks market are General Mills, Inc., The Mumum Co., The Kids Food Company Limited, Nestle S.A., Kellogg Co., Heavenly Tasty Organics LTD, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Whole Kids, MINI MUNCHER, NurturMe, and Plum, PBC.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global kids snacks market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global kids snacks market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KIDS SNACKS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Confectionary

Bakery

Frozen

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



