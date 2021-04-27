Kids’ Digital Advertising Market How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work 2021-2031 North America Accounts for Dominant Share of the Global Kids’ Digital Advertising Market

Kids’ Digital Advertising Market – Introduction

Kids’ digital advertising refers to all kinds of communication initiated by a company to promote and endorse its products, brands, and services using digital channels. It involves all actions performed by advertisers on different platforms – social media pages, blogs, web browser apps, or any other form of contact through the Internet. Digital transformation allows companies to engage with target audiences, which results in sustaining their position in the market. For instance, a social media survey reported that in 2020 there were 2.5 million active users on Facebook compared to other social media platforms.

Rising number of social media users coupled with increase in amount of time spent on social media platforms are some of the factors that fuels the growth of the global kids digital advertising market. For instance, according to GlobalWebIndex, more than 75% of teenagers groups spent more than 3 hours and 25 minutes on social networking websites.

Key Drivers of the Kids’ Digital Advertising Market

Rising spending of organizations on digital advertisement is expected to fuel the growth of the kids’ digital advertisement market in the near future. For instance, emarketer.org reported that organizations spent US$ 345 Bn in digital advertising in 2020, globally. The major benefit of digital advertising is that it is highly cost-effective compared to traditional methods of advertising. Digital advertisements also offer brand loyalty which results in increased sales to organizations.

However, high initial investment in digital advertisement is expected to hamper the kids’ digital advertising market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Kids’ Digital Advertising Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affect all industries, except digital advertising. During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses shifted to digital advertisement platforms. For instance, according to the Digital Advertising Bureau, almost 24% of media consumers, planners, and advertisers have paused ad spending till the end of December 2020. SMEs had increased their spending by 46% in the same time span as most end-use industries preferred online platforms for selling kids’ products during the pandemic situation.

Key Players Operating in Global Kids’ Digital Advertising Market

Companies active in providing Kids’ digital advertising are increasingly spending on research and development, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for Kids’ digital advertising in the next few years. The market is diversified with the presence of numerous manufacturers across the globe. Key players operating in the global kids’ digital advertising market include:

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Facebook

SmartSites

TurboHire Technologies Private Limited

Scallywags

Adobe Systems Inc.

IAC/InterActiveCorp

iCrossing UK Ltd

ClickGiant

Atlas Marketing

Maydream, Inc.

North America Accounts for Dominant Share of the Global Kids’ Digital Advertising Market