Kids’ Digital Advertising Market How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work 2021-2031

North America Accounts for Dominant Share of the Global Kids’ Digital Advertising Market
Kids’ Digital Advertising Market – Introduction
- Kids’ digital advertising refers to all kinds of communication initiated by a company to promote and endorse its products, brands, and services using digital channels. It involves all actions performed by advertisers on different platforms – social media pages, blogs, web browser apps, or any other form of contact through the Internet. Digital transformation allows companies to engage with target audiences, which results in sustaining their position in the market. For instance, a social media survey reported that in 2020 there were 2.5 million active users on Facebook compared to other social media platforms.
- Rising number of social media users coupled with increase in amount of time spent on social media platforms are some of the factors that fuels the growth of the global kids digital advertising market. For instance, according to GlobalWebIndex, more than 75% of teenagers groups spent more than 3 hours and 25 minutes on social networking websites.
Key Drivers of the Kids’ Digital Advertising Market
- Rising spending of organizations on digital advertisement is expected to fuel the growth of the kids’ digital advertisement market in the near future. For instance, emarketer.org reported that organizations spent US$ 345 Bn in digital advertising in 2020, globally. The major benefit of digital advertising is that it is highly cost-effective compared to traditional methods of advertising. Digital advertisements also offer brand loyalty which results in increased sales to organizations.
- However, high initial investment in digital advertisement is expected to hamper the kids’ digital advertising market
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Kids’ Digital Advertising Market
The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affect all industries, except digital advertising. During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses shifted to digital advertisement platforms. For instance, according to the Digital Advertising Bureau, almost 24% of media consumers, planners, and advertisers have paused ad spending till the end of December 2020. SMEs had increased their spending by 46% in the same time span as most end-use industries preferred online platforms for selling kids’ products during the pandemic situation.
Key Players Operating in Global Kids’ Digital Advertising Market
Companies active in providing Kids’ digital advertising are increasingly spending on research and development, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for Kids’ digital advertising in the next few years. The market is diversified with the presence of numerous manufacturers across the globe. Key players operating in the global kids’ digital advertising market include:
- Amazon.Com, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- SmartSites
- TurboHire Technologies Private Limited
- Scallywags
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp
- iCrossing UK Ltd
- ClickGiant
- Atlas Marketing
- Maydream, Inc.
- North America holds a prominent share of the global kids’ digital advertising market. Rising digitalization in the industrial sector is the key factor that drives the demand for kids’ digital advertising. Furthermore, the U.S. is one of the strong contributors to digital advertising as it the base for companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google Inc., Twitter, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.
- In July 2020, Google introduced new tools to assist advertisers to launch their products on digital platforms. One of the latest features of these tools is that it allows Google search users to customize their advertisements as per their requirement so that Google can pull appropriate photos from the advertiser’s online materials and display them in search results.