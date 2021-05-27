Kid’s Bicycle Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2022

A new report by Fact.MR estimated the global kids bicycle market to exhibit a moderate expansion during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Revenues from sales of kids’ bicycles across the globe will account for nearly US$ 18,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Navigating the kids bicycle market has always remained a challenging task. Parents across the globe focus on rendering their kids with a great introduction of cycling world, especially while providing the kids with their first bicycle. For kids who face problems while racing bicycles, parents get concerned about selecting bikes, and demand for safety, and comfort, along with the bike being competitive and cost-effective. Cycling provides a number of health benefits, which is another factor driving adoption. A slew of brands pertaining to kids bicycles have been introduced to the market, which include Pinnacle, Frog, and Islabikes, with improved performance, and appearances. This is further attracting interest of children, thereby driving sales of kids’ bicycles. Kids are more likely observed to own a bicycle, compared to any other age group. These factors are expected to impact expansion of the global kids bicycle market.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Kid’s Bicycle Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Kid’s Bicycle Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Kid’s Bicycle Market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The in-depth market estimation of various opportunities in the segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. The insights and analytics on the Kid’s Bicycle Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

After reading the Kid’s Bicycle Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Kid’s Bicycle Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021 to 2031

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global Kid’s Bicycle Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report has listed some key players in the global kids bicycles market, which include Accell Group N.V., Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited, Dorel Industries Inc., Firefox Bikes Private Limited, Haro Bicycle Corporation, Hero Cycles Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd., Tandem Group plc, Tianjin Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Tube Investments of India Limited.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports

