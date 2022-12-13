Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say

A teen in upstate New York was kidnapped and repeatedly overwhelmed earlier than being deserted on the facet of a street hours later, police stated.

Three individuals have been arrested and charged.

The sufferer, a 16-year-old lady, was attacked by three individuals at a home in Malone, a village close to the U.S.-Canada border, on the night of Friday, Dec. 9, in keeping with a Dec. 12 information launch from the Malone Police Division.

The suspects, who vary in age from 26 to 30, beat the lady over the course of 12 hours, police stated. They struck her with a metallic baseball bat and poured Clorox, a model of family bleach, over her, the information launch stated.

Following the hours-long assault, the sufferer, who had substantial accidents, was positioned in a automobile after which left alongside the facet of a street in freezing circumstances in Bangor, a neighboring city, police stated.

She then made her solution to a home on the town and the occupants dialed 911, police stated. EMS personnel introduced her to a hospital.

After interviewing the sufferer within the hospital, the Malone police and New York State Police arrested two ladies and one man within the assault.

The three suspects, all of whom have been residents of Malone, have been charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping, police stated.

The investigation stays open and extra arrests are anticipated, in keeping with police. When contacted by McClatchy Information, a spokesperson for the Malone Police Division declined to supply additional particulars.

