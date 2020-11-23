Kickboxing Equipment Market Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: adidas AG; Century LLC; EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC

To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Kickboxing Equipment Market research report is an ideal key. It makes available statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. As businesses can attain thorough insights with this report, they can self-assuredly make decisions about their production and marketing strategies.

The well-established Key players in the market are: adidas AG; Century LLC; EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC.; TWINS SPECIAL; RDX Inc.; Combat Sports International; Revgear; Ringside, Inc.; VENUM STORE; Windy Fightgear; are few of the major competitors currently working in the kickboxing equipment market.

Global Kickboxing Equipment Market By Product (Gloves, Guards, Punching Bags, Hand Wraps, Head Gear, Boxing Pads, Others), Sales Channel (Specialty Sports Outlets, Online Retail, Others), End-User (Individual, Commercial, Promotional), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Kickboxing equipment can be defined as those products and equipment that are used for protection of users and enhancing the skill levels of individuals undergoing kickboxing training/practice or participating in a competitive match.

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, EVERLAST WORLDWIDE, INC. announced the launch of “PIVT”, a new boxing shoe in partnership with Michelin. The product created with the utmost care and modern technology making it durable and significantly lightweight.

In January 2016, RDX Inc. announced that they had partnered with Warner Bros. for the launch of two promotional competitions for the promotion of the movie “Creed” and the promotion of RDX’s sports equipment.

Market Driver and Restraint:

Increasing number of organised competitions and tournaments related to kickboxing; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

With the growing demand and usage of kickboxing, users undergo a transformation which helps in enhancement of their bodies and health

Isolation and lack of penetration regarding kickboxing is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

