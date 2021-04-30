Kickback from Moscow: Russia imposes entry ban | Free press

Relations between Moscow and Brussels are more than tense. The case of Navalny, adversary of the Kremlin, added to the tone. Now there is a new answer from Russia.

Moscow (dpa) – Moscow has banned eight representatives from EU countries from entering Russia in response to entry bans into the European Union.

Among them are the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, the President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, and the Berlin Public Prosecutor, Jörg Raupach. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in Moscow on Friday. It had already announced countermeasures. In March, the EU imposed sanctions on senior Russian government officials for the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russia again criticized this decision, accusing Brussels of anti-Russian hysteria. Any proposals from Moscow to resolve issues between Russia and the EU would be “consistently ignored or rejected.” Apparently the goal is to curb Russia’s development at all costs, ”he said.

Opposition politician Navalny was sentenced to a camp prison in Moscow in early February. He is alleged to have violated probation several times in previous criminal proceedings. The EU considers the ruling inadmissible, partly because Navalny had to be treated in Germany for several months after a nerve poison attack on him. Navalny is being held in a prison camp.

Due to the attack on Navalny on August 20, 2020, the EU had already imposed entry and ownership bans on people suspected of being responsible near President Vladimir Putin last year. In Brussels, it is believed that the state authorities in Russia are behind the attack. Russia had always rejected this and prohibited interference in internal affairs.

