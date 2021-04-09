Kick Scooter Sharing Market With Key Companies Profile & Cost Structure Analysis By 2025

Venture capitalists across the world are making hefty investments in start-ups and businesses related to kick scooter sharing services. For instance, in 2018, Balderton Capital, a London-based venture capital firm, invested $50 million in VOI Technology AB, a Sweden-based electric kick scooter sharing firm. Similarly, Dott and Tier have received heavy funding from EQT Ventures, Naspers Ventures, Goodwater Capital, and Mubadala Capital. These investments will fuel the kick scooter sharing market advance at a CAGR of 51.3% during 2019–2025. According to P&S Intelligence, the kick scooter sharing market stood at $143.4 million in 2018, and it will reach $4,090.5 million by 2025 as a result of such funding.

Additionally, the increasing focus on first- and last-mile connectivity will propel the demand for this shared mobility service in the coming years. The services offered by carsharing and ride-hailing companies have been unsuccessful in bridging the gap in first- and last-mile transportation. This gap has been efficiently covered by kick scooter sharing services, as they are a cheaper option for traveling shorter distances, usually less than 3.1 miles per trip. These services are primarily provided via the station-less or dock-less model, which enables customers to drop off these scooters at any location, as per their convenience.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the kick scooter sharing market in the coming years due to such a strong presence of service providers such as Spin and Bird, apart from Lime. The service was first introduced in the North American countries to solve the issue of first- and last-mile connectivity. On the other hand, the European region is expected to adopt kick scooter sharing services at the fastest pace in the foreseeable future, due to their growing popularity in Spain, Belgium, Austria, France, and Switzerland.

Thus, the increasing focus on first- and last-mile connectivity will accelerate the usage of kick scooter sharing services in the future.