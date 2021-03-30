Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Market Report 2021, Size, Share and Forecast By 2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Keyless Vehicle Access Control Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global keyless vehicle access control systems market size grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. A keyless vehicle access control system works on an electronically operated locking feature to secure access to a vehicle. It consists of transmitting and receiving circuits that use radio frequency (RF) modules with quartz crystal vibrators to lock and unlock the entrances and start the engine of the vehicle automatically. It also utilizes sensors and a separate control unit on door handles to control the vehicle. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global keyless vehicle access control systems market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

Growing demand for premium and luxury vehicles due to rapid urbanization and increasing consumer disposable income levels is currently driving the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of cost-effective product variants has resulted in the rising adoption of keyless vehicle access control systems in commercial and passenger vehicles. Besides this, the rising incorporation of advanced features, such as vehicle temperature information and car security, long-range communication, along with several innovations in door latch systems, are strengthening the market growth. These features help in performing tasks such as light control, tailgate opening, car alarms, tire pressure monitoring systems, front and rear seat settings, and storing multimedia files. Furthermore, numerous key market players are launching advanced product variants to offer remote locking options and added protection to the vehicle, which are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Lear Corporation, Marquardt GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tokai Rika Co Ltd., Valeo and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Breakup by System Type:

1. Passive Keyless Entry System

2. Remote Keyless Entry System

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Vehicle

2. Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by End User:

1. OEMs

2. Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. It is further divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others. Other major regions include Europe (Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and others).

