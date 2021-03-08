Key Trends in Denim Jeans Industry Impacting the Global Market with Forecast 2021-2027

The Denim Jeans market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions.

Global Denim Jeans Market to reach USD 9.32 billion by 2025.

Global Denim Jeans Market valued approximately USD 4.47 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global denim jeans market are rising disposable income of the individuals, surging e-commerce industry and increasing preference for wearing denim jeans. Growth of the global denim jeans market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Manufacturers are adopting the leading fiber technology that has enabled them to offer denim jeans products for the athleisure and active wear besides the workwear and casualwear.

Major companies listed in the market includes:

Levi Strauss & Co.

The Gap Inc.

VF Corporation

H&M Hennes & Mauritz

PVH Corp

Kering

Pepe Jeans S.L.

Besteller A/S

S. Polo Assn.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Mass Market

Standard

Premium

By Consumer Type:

Men

Women

Children

By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online

Global Denim Jeans Market: Countries and Regions

North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

