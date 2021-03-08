Key Trends in Denim Jeans Industry Impacting the Global Market with Forecast 2021-2027
The Denim Jeans market report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging trends, opportunities, and as well as the challenges in the market. This extensive report sheds light on the latest developments, market drivers, and competitive analysis to help the new entrants and emerging players to make crucial decisions.
Global Denim Jeans Market to reach USD 9.32 billion by 2025.
Global Denim Jeans Market valued approximately USD 4.47 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global denim jeans market are rising disposable income of the individuals, surging e-commerce industry and increasing preference for wearing denim jeans. Growth of the global denim jeans market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Manufacturers are adopting the leading fiber technology that has enabled them to offer denim jeans products for the athleisure and active wear besides the workwear and casualwear.
Besides this, the market research report presents insights on consumer behavior, regulatory policies, and supply & demand scenario to provide a holistic view of the market. The primitive aim of the report is to represent the critical data and figures of the market concisely and layout top winning strategies to aid industry players to leverage their market position.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region.
Key Benefits for Denim Jeans Market Reports
Major companies listed in the market includes:
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- The Gap Inc.
- VF Corporation
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- PVH Corp
- Kering
- Pepe Jeans S.L.
- Besteller A/S
- S. Polo Assn.
Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Mass Market
- Standard
- Premium
By Consumer Type:
- Men
- Women
- Children
By Distribution Channel:
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Department Stores
- Exclusive Stores
- Online
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into: Denim Jeans Market segment by Application,
Global Denim Jeans Market: Countries and Regions
North America, Asia-Pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa
