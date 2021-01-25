Key Trends and Application, Key Players Analysis of Global Medical Imaging VNA/PACS Market : Philips Healthcare Informatics, Inc.,  Carestream Health, Inc., General ElectricCompany, etc.

VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive) and a PACS (Picture Archiving and Communications Systems) Picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and vendor neutral archives (VNAs) are serious tools for storage imaging and forming them viewable to providers at the point of care, along with enabling collaboration across provider teams. A PACS and VAN covers different types of data and databases, which have usually been stored in different formats Such as image data, demographic data, and DICOM data, as well as functional data such as image enhancement or manipulation performed by the radiologist in way that they can accessed in a vendor-neutral manner by other systems. Growing no of hospital and medical facilities together with growth in health care sector in emerging country is a major factor driving the target market growth. For instance, according to IBEF org The Indian healthcare sector is expected to reach US$ 280 billion by 2020 and The sector is expected to make 40 million jobs in India by 2030. In addition, some benefits offer by VNA and PACS such as improved data management, easy access to patient reports and images, user-friendly software and many other are propelling the growth of the target market.

