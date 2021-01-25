Key Trends and Application, Key Players Analysis of Global Breast Imaging Market | Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. 

Breast imaging is a subspecialty of diagnostic radiology, which involves a range of imaging procedures such as screening mammography, diagnostic mammography, breast tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI. Breast imaging is done to obtain high resolution visualization of breast tissues and associated diseases.

The increasing prevalence of breast disease is expected to fuel the breast imaging market. Whereas, breast cancer can occur to both men and women and the breast imaging tests are used to determine breast cancer.

Furthermore, increasing government initiatives such as awareness programs and funding for research and development are also expected to fuel the global breast imaging market. The manufacturers are also focused on providing innovative products and solutions for breast disease, which provides a lucrative opportunity for global breast imaging market.

Key players operating in the global Breast Imaging market includes

Hologic , Inc.,

General Electric Company,

Siemens AG,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Gamma Medica, Inc.,

Sonocine, Inc.,

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,

Toshiba Corporation,

Dilon Technologies, Inc.,

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

