Key Players of PVC Pipe Market: Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS), CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED, Egeplast International GmbH, Finolex Industries Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, IPEX Management, JM Eagle, North American Pipe Corporation, PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GmbH, Plastika, a.s.

The constantly developing nature of the PVC Pipe industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the PVC Pipe industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The PVC Pipe market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic PVC Pipe industry and all types of PVC Pipes that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS), CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED, Egeplast International GmbH, Finolex Industries Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, IPEX Management, JM Eagle, North American Pipe Corporation, PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GmbH, Plastika, a.s.

Major Types,

Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Unplasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

Major Applications,

Plumbing

Sewerage

Oil & Gas

Water Supply

Irrigation

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the PVC Pipe market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the PVC Pipe Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global PVC Pipe Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Chlorinated PVC Pipe -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Unplasticized PVC Pipe -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Plasticized PVC Pipe -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global PVC Pipe Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China PVC Pipe Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading PVC Pipe Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China PVC Pipe Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU PVC Pipe Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading PVC Pipe Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU PVC Pipe Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA PVC Pipe Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading PVC Pipe Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA PVC Pipe Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan PVC Pipe Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading PVC Pipe Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan PVC Pipe Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India PVC Pipe Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading PVC Pipe Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India PVC Pipe Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia PVC Pipe Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading PVC Pipe Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia PVC Pipe Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America PVC Pipe Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading PVC Pipe Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America PVC Pipe Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 PVC Pipe Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on PVC Pipe Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global PVC Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global PVC Pipe Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 PVC Pipe Competitive Analysis

6.1 Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS)

6.1.1 Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) Company Profiles

6.1.2 Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) Product Introduction

6.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

6.2.1 CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Company Profiles

6.2.2 CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Product Introduction

6.2.3 CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Egeplast International GmbH

6.3.1 Egeplast International GmbH Company Profiles

6.3.2 Egeplast International GmbH Product Introduction

6.3.3 Egeplast International GmbH PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Finolex Industries Ltd.

6.4.1 Finolex Industries Ltd. Company Profiles

6.4.2 Finolex Industries Ltd. Product Introduction

6.4.3 Finolex Industries Ltd. PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Company Profiles

6.5.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Product Introduction

6.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 IPEX Management

6.6.1 IPEX Management Company Profiles

6.6.2 IPEX Management Product Introduction

6.6.3 IPEX Management PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 JM Eagle

6.7.1 JM Eagle Company Profiles

6.7.2 JM Eagle Product Introduction

6.7.3 JM Eagle PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 North American Pipe Corporation

6.8.1 North American Pipe Corporation Company Profiles

6.8.2 North American Pipe Corporation Product Introduction

6.8.3 North American Pipe Corporation PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GmbH

6.9.1 PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GmbH Company Profiles

6.9.2 PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GmbH Product Introduction

6.9.3 PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL GmbH PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Plastika, a.s.

6.10.1 Plastika, a.s. Company Profiles

6.10.2 Plastika, a.s. Product Introduction

6.10.3 Plastika, a.s. PVC Pipe Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

