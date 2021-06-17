Key Developments in Propionic Acid Market 2031, Comprehensive Analysis By FactMR
Propionic acid Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global Propionic acid market are BASF-SE, The Dow chemical company, Mitsubishi chemical holding, Eastman Chemical Company, The Perstorp Group, Hawkins, Inc., and Macco Organiques Inc, Linde AG
Key Developments in propionic acid market:
- In June 1, 2017 BASF and SINOPEC expanded capacity for propionic acid in Nanjing, China. The expansion is due to growing demand for food and feed preservation which improves the shelf life of the product
- In December 11, 2017 Dow Industrial Solutions, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company, announced plans to expand its propionic acid facility in Texas City, to meet the rising global demands
Propionic acid Market Opportunities:
Attributed to increasing hectic lifestyles, the consumption trend among consumers is resulting in changes in the food industry and has resulted in positive momentum for propionic acid manufacturers. The consumption of canned and longer lasting food products has increased, thus increasing the demand of Propionic acid as a preservative, thus driving the growth of propionic acid in the near future. As an antimicrobial and antifungal, feed additive, Propionic acid is efficient than others. Moreover, Propionic acid is also used as a preservative in grains and feed for animal food production as a mold inhibitor which has led to the increase in the demand of propionic acid.
Propionic acid: Market Segmentation
On the basis of end user, the Propionic acid market has been segmented as –
- Chemical
- Agriculture
- Healthcare
- Personal care
- Food and Beverages
On the basis of application, the Propionic acid market has been segmented as –
- Food preservation and food additive
- Production of Cellulose acetate propionate
- Chemical intermediate for herbicides, pharmaceuticals, dyes, textile and rubber products, plastics, plasticizers etc.
On the basis of grade, the Propionic acid market has been segmented as –
- Biotech/Analytical(high purity)
- Technical(low purity)
On the basis of region, the global Propionic acid market has been segmented as:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Peru
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
- U.K.
- BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
- NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
- Rest of Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- APEJ
- Greater China
- India
- S. Korea
- ASEAN Countries
- Rest of APEJ
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Iran
- Israel
- South Africa
