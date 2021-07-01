Key Demand For Organic Gluten Substitutes Market Comes From Bakery & Fast Food Sector Organic Gluten Substitutes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

Organic Gluten Substitutes: Overview

Organic gluten substitutes are the fastest growing food substitute category showing a lot of potential in the upcoming market worldwide.

Gluten is a protein found in rye, wheat and barley that causes internal damage (causes nutritional deficiency and weight loss) for individuals with gluten resistance.

Organic gluten substitutes are consumed by people who have coeliac disease, an ailment in which the immune system reacts to protein. All patients after diagnosis of coeliac disease are advised to adhere to have diet with an organic gluten substitutes strictly.

Factors fueling up the demand for organic gluten substitutes

The key demand for organic gluten substitutes comes mainly from bakery & fast food market and also from food manufacturers.

The key drivers are centered towards the gluten intolerant consumers worldwide, which composed a very niche segment. With the increasing demand for gluten-free products from millennials coupled with the changing taste preferences, the improvement in marketing activities and rising demand for organic gluten substitutes in snacks is fueling the growth of market worldwide.

Increasing health awareness among consumers is further subjected to grow the market. The added advantages of weight nutritious, management and sound digestive health are creating an upward shift and forcing up the demand for organic gluten substitutes.

A very niche market segment of organic gluten substitutes is likely to gain rapid market growth. However, low awareness among consumers about coeliac disease is hindering the organic gluten substitutes market growth.

Organic Gluten Substitutes Market: Segmentation

The global market for organic gluten substitutes is segmented

on the basis of sales channel, by end use, and by region. On the basis of sales channel, the global organic gluten substitutes market is segmented by

food service

commercial (processed foods)

households.

In food processing sectors, the organic gluten substitutes are used in the manufacturing of pastas, bread, biscuits, ready meals and many others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global organic gluten substitutes market is segmented by

retail sales

direct sales.

Retail sales channel is further segmented into grocery retailers, convenience stores, online retailers, drug stores and other retailing formats.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the key trends that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future of the global Organic Gluten Substitutes market.

Regional organic gluten substitutes market overview

The market for organic gluten substitutes has undergone a drastic change from a specialty niche product to a mainstream product.

The U.S. is one of the biggest and fastest growing organic gluten substitutes market globally. In the U.S., consumers are using more of organic gluten substitutes in snacks because of the growing insight that organic gluten substitutes are a healthier alternative than usual food products.

This perception has also led to an increase in market share and is further projected to increase in the forecast period. The organic gluten substitutes market is developing most rapidly in Europe.

Adoption to healthy lifestyle patterns leads to the perception that consumption of organic gluten substitutes food products.

This adoption will bypass sensitivity and allergy among the consumers resulting in fueling up the market during the forecast period. Within Europe, the demand for organic gluten substitutes for bread, cookies and snacks are among the highest and also the fastest growing.

Lofty players in global organic gluten substitutes market

Prominent players in the global organic gluten substitutes market are Nestle, General Mills, Avena Foods Limited, Bob’s Red Mill, Arrowhead Mills, Kellogg, GF Harvest, Enjoy Life Foods, PepsiCo, Glutafin, Hershey’s, The Pillsbury Company LLC, and other market players. Several small-sized players also have a presence in the organic gluten substitutes market globally.

