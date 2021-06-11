Key 2021 trends of Plant Based Cheese Market

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Plant Based Cheese Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Plant Based Cheese Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Presently, more than 6% of the American population describes themselves as being vegan and recent trends indicate a possible increase in the number of people expressing their interest in vegan diets. Food companies are stepping up to the plate to create mouth-watering, dairy-free cheese that would take plant-based foods to the next level.

Other aspects facilitating growth of the plant-based cheese market include changing consumer perception on the importance of health. With clean label trends taking industries by storm, consumers around the globe are also moving away from animal protein to plant-based protein sources. On this premise, the market for plant-based cheese is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 9%.

Key Takeaways of Plant-based Cheese Market Study

Owing to a spurt in healthy lifestyles, North America, led by the U.S. and Canada captured a share of over 30% in 2018

Retail sales of plant-based milk have paved the way for the growing acceptance of plant-based cheese in North America

APAC due to its enormous food consumption patterns, is noticing an ever increasing plant based cheese market share. The region is expected to grow at an astounding CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

In terms of sales channel, plant-based cheese is primarily distributed through indirect sales channels, third parties and affiliates, while direct sales channels have shown considerable decline in the last few years

The increase in the number of organized retail outlets worldwide is one of the key factors that will drive market growth for plant-based cheese

Consumers preferring to purchase plant-based cheese online are expected to boost the e-commerce segment with a CAGR of over 10%.

The Plant Based Cheese Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Plant Based Cheese Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Plant Based Cheese Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Plant Based Cheese Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

