Kevin Feige reacts to the Shang Chi controversy

Amid a storm following Scarlett Johansson’s complaint, Disney faces fresh controversy after the studio’s big boss comments on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. A few days after Simu Liu said it was Kevin Feige, the big boss of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to respond.

Crisis communication?

The weather is stormy at Disney. As the studio grapples with Scarlett Johansson’s (Black Widow) complaint and Emma Stone’s threat to take her case to court, Disney now faces the anger of Simu Liu, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , who complained about statements made by Bob Chapek, the CEO of Disney, who called the film “an experience”.

Words that deeply angered the Sino-Canadian actor, who wanted to remind everyone that the film’s actors, almost all Asians, are not “experience” but “outsiders, [des] underestimated “preparation for” breaking through the glass ceiling “.

If Simu Liu saw a very derogatory connotation in Bob Chapek’s remarks, it would appear that the Disney CEO was talking about the movie’s new distribution system. To keep the controversy from growing, Kevin Feige, the great architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wanted to calm his actor’s anger. In comments from our colleagues at Hollywood Reporter, Feige explains:

I perceive, like many people, a misunderstanding in his tweet. It wasn’t our intention to create one. The proof lies in the film itself, in which we break down the barriers as we always do. With the creative energy of the project and the budget, we can’t say that we didn’t give everything so that this genesis story could be born on the big screen.

We can understand Kevin Feige’s eagerness to defuse the controversy. If the film is actually not an “experience”, the fact remains that, in the opinion of all observers, the film Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings are intended, among other things, to publicly flirt with the Chinese. However, the success of the film would not stand up to controversy in China. A recent censorship of the Friends special is a reminder of how much controversy audiovisual content can cost in China.

Note that according to a Variety article published last May, the publication of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in China has been under serious threat for several months. The same goes for the film The Eternals by Chloé Zhao, who was recently an Oscar winner for Nomadland. The Chinese government did not appreciate the filmmaker’s words to her country of origin. For now, the fate of Shang-Chi in China has not yet been determined: We therefore imagine that Simu Liu’s words led to a crisis meeting at Marvel and Disney.