Ketones Market 2020 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2027

The major players covered in the ketones market report are Stern Industries Inc.,Prototype & Plastic Mold Company, Inc, Parkway Products, LLC., Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation., Caledonian Industries Ltd., Victrex plc., MCAM Surlon India Ltd. , Darter Plastics Inc., Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd, Zyex Ltd., and global players.

Ketones Market is expected to reach USD 445.2 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Ketone is a functional group composed of RC(=O)R ‘, where R and R’ contain different types of carbon. Ketones and aldehydes are common compounds with the carbonyl group. Ketones are generally simple in nature because they exclude reactive groups such as -Cl or -OH, which are usually simple compounds with the carbonyl group. Chemical solvents acetone and sugar (ketos) are some of the most widely used ketones. Various techniques for the processing of ketones have been introduced in industry-class educational laboratories and in some ways produced by organisms. The Ketones industry is expected to increase consumption, increase health consciousness, and increase convenience food to increase the multifunctionality of ketones. The major factors that comprise the ketone market are the increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries, which is driving the growth of the market and the growing demand for high temperature insulators is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing technological advances have made manufacturers want to use plant-based extracts for their applications in cements, cosmetics, food additives and perfumes. Fat burning and weight loss applications of raspberry ketones are boosting the market.

Ketones are chemicals derived from many fruits and vegetables, such as kiwi, grapes, apples, berries and cedar trees. These products are the main source of natural antioxidants and essential nutrients including Vitamin A and Vitamin C and are widely used to treat hair loss, esophageal cancer and other health disorders, which is a major driving factor of the Ketones market.

Fruits are widely used as food additives due to their antioxidant properties, extract and flavor enhancing and sweetening capabilities. Raspberry ketones regulate the body’s cholesterol, blood pressure levels and help relieve inflammation. Due to unhealthy eating habits, the growing escalation problem among consumers and the growing demand for natural ingredients in food products are likely to fuel the growth of the Raspberry Ketones market.

Raspberry ingredients are served in a variety of cosmetic applications, such as hair and skincare, perfumes and spices. Raspberry ketones increase the elasticity and thickness of the skin, while reducing skin roughness. These products include green tea extracts and acai, which provide strong antioxidant support and improve UV protection to the skin, leading to increased product demand and thus winning the challenge for various market players and creating major opportunities for this market to grow.

Further, the major drawbacks of compromising the ketones market are the high competition from traditional materials and the increasing competition from hybrid polymers and composites that resist high levels of market growth.

By Application (Food & Beverages and Cosmetics & Personal Care Products),

Supplement types (Ketone Salts, Ketone Esters, Ketone Oils and Raspberry Ketones),

Form (Solid and Liquid and Semi-Liquid)

The countries covered in the ketones market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the ketones market in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of ongoing developments in end use industries including chemical, medical and automobile.

