Ketogenic Diet Food Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Nestlé.; Zenwise; Know Brainer Foods; Pruvit Ventures, Inc.

Ketogenic diet food market is expected to reach USD 21.03 million by 2028 growing at a growth rate of 10.30% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices and ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed are the factor for the ketogenic diet food market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Ketogenic Diet Food Market Scenario:

The ketogenic (keto) diet refers to a low-carbohydrate, moderate protein and high-fat dietary pattern collection that initiates ketosis in the body’s metabolic state. On a keto diet, the consumption of bread, grains and cereals is prohibited, and there is a limited intake of fruits and vegetables.

Increasing prevalence of various medical ailments, such as obesity, cardiovascular disorders (CVD) and metabolic syndromes, increasing awareness among the masses regarding the keto diet as a potential weight-loss strategy, rising adoption of ketogenic beverages and various ready-to-eat products, such as iced tea, bulletproof coffee and keto hot chocolate, increasing levels of disposable income of the people, increasing prevalence of vegan population are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the ketogenic diet food market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, increasing development of online retail channels offering a wide variety of product choices along with production of plant-based protein snacks and beverages which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the ketogenic diet food market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Conducts Overall KETOGENIC DIET FOOD Market Segmentation:

By Product (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy Products, Others),

Type (Organic, Conventional),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others)

The countries covered in the ketogenic diet food market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

