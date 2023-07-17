Kerch Bridge in Crimea Attacked by Ukraine, Russian Bloggers Say

Ukraine appeared to have attacked the Kerch Strait Bridge linking the occupied Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia early Monday, forcing its closure.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-installed head of Crimea, mentioned that every one highway and rail site visitors had been stopped on the bridge due to an unspecified “emergency,” however Russian army bloggers reported that Ukraine had attacked the landmark crossing.

A father and mom from the Belgorod area had been killed within the incident, and their daughter was injured, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod area, was quoted as saying by Zvezda Information, the tv channel of the Russian Ministry of Protection. There was harm to the roadway main from Crimea, however your complete construction remains to be being inspected, the Russian Ministry of Transport mentioned in a quick assertion on its Telegram channel.

The incident comes just a little greater than 9 months after an Oct. 8 assault on the bridge, when an explosives-laden truck erupted, forcing the closure of 1 lane of site visitors and damaging the railroad tracks. Three individuals died in that assault.